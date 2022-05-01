More from Star Tribune
Report: Draft opinion suggests high court could overturn Roe
A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday.
Business
Asian shares mixed in light 'Golden Week' trading
Asian shares are mixed in light "Golden Week" trading with markets in China, Japan and some other countries closed for holidays.
Business
Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety
Russia resumed pulverizing the Mariupol steel mill that has become the last stronghold of resistance in the bombed-out city, Ukrainian fighters said Monday, after a brief cease-fire over the weekend allowed the first evacuation of civilians from the plant.
Nation
Judge lets Tulsa Race Massacre reparations lawsuit proceed
An Oklahoma judge ruled Monday that a lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre can proceed, bringing new hope for some measure of justice for three survivors of the deadly racist rampage who are now over 100 years old and were in the courtroom for the decision.
Nation
NY governor faces fallout of running mate resignation
When New York Gov. Kathy Hochul took office last year after her predecessor resigned in a sexual harassment scandal, one of her first big decisions was appointing a lieutenant governor who could help restore trust in government.