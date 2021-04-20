More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Chauvin Trial
Reaction to the verdict in the Chauvin trial
Gov. Tim Walz:"Today's verdict is an important step forward for justice in Minnesota. The trial is over, but our work has only begun."The world watched…
Local
In Minneapolis, a fortified city in wake of Chauvin verdict
Just outside the entrance to Smile Orthodontics, in a Minneapolis neighborhood of craft breweries and trendy shops, two soldiers in jungle camouflage and body armor were on watch, assault rifles slung over their backs. Snow flurries blew around them. A few steps away at the Iron Door Pub, three more National Guard soldiers and a Minneapolis police officer stood out front, watching the street. A handful of other soldiers were scattered nearby, along with four camouflaged Humvees and a couple police cars.
Chauvin Trial
Chauvin Trial
Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd
A masked Derek Chauvin showed no visible emotion as Judge Peter Cahill read the verdict on each count. Cahill said sentencing would be in roughly eight weeks.
Business
Minnesota settles lawsuit with New Prague tavern that violated virus restrictions
The Scott County bar continued to serve food and drinks indoors despite state orders prohibiting that.