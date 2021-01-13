More from Star Tribune
The Latest: California counties ask for more virus vaccine
California counties are asking for more coronavirus vaccine as the state added a potential 4 million people to those eligible for the doses.
World
'The world is watching': Ugandans vote in tense election
Ugandans voted Thursday in a presidential election tainted by widespread violence that some fear could escalate as security forces try to stop supporters of leading opposition challenger Bobi Wine from monitoring polling stations. Internet access has been cut off.
World
NGOs accuse France of climate inaction, bring case to court
A French court started examining on Thursday what environmental and other NGOs are billing as "the case of the century," accusing the country's authorities of failing to act against climate change.
Sports
'Cover up of cover-up' still led to downsized Russian ban
The highest court in sports blasted Russia for engaging in "a cover up of the cover-up" in another desperate attempt to deny culpability for a state-sponsored doping scheme, while also justifying its decision to reduce the country's punishments at the next two Olympics.
Business
Mortgage rates poised to rise as U.S. Treasury yields surge
The long period of record-low rates on home loans could soon be over.