About 4,000 runners are expected to participate in today's Grandma's Marathon from Two Harbors to Duluth, with a similar number expected to run in the Garry Bjorklund half-marathon.
The shorter race started at 6 a.m.; the marathon starts at 7:45 a.m.
You can follow the races with these links.
Live race audio starting at 6 a.m.: Tap here
Leaders and results: Marathon | Half-marathon
Find runners and get their times: Marathon | Half-marathon
Wheelchair division: Marathon leaders and results | Find participants and their times
Watch live: Grandma's Marathon. Video, race updates, results and more
About 4,000 runners are expected to participate in today's Grandma's Marathon from Two Harbors to Duluth, with a similar number expected to run in the Garry Bjorklund half-marathon.
