East Metro
To protect Mississippi River dam, Army Corps may build an island near Hastings
The upstream land mass would act as a windbreak and provide habitat for birds
Coronavirus
North Shore's balancing act: How to 'stay safe and stay open'
With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, northeastern Minnesota officials are grappling with how to promote public health without hurting the local businesses in desperate need of tourism traffic.
Minneapolis
State asks judge to reconsider permission for audio, video coverage of officers' trial in George Floyd killing
Prosecutors in the case against the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd have asked the presiding judge to reconsider…
Coronavirus
More COVID-19 restrictions likely in Minnesota, Walz says
The governor said he would follow data to focus on places where the virus is spreading the most, but did not disclose details.
West Metro
Hennepin County employee under investigation for suspected child porn
A Hennepin County employee is under investigation after suspected child pornography was found on their work-issued electronics this month.A search warrant affidavit filed Monday said…