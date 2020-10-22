More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Trump says Obama administration left him 'mess'
The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):
Coronavirus
Minnesota senior home residents struggle to vote amid the pandemic, lockdown rules
COVID-19 has created new barriers to voting for seniors who live in care facilities.
National
Debate Takeaways: Trump gets personal, Biden hits on virus
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden met for the second and last time on a debate stage Thursday after a previously scheduled town hall debate was scrapped after the Republican incumbent became one of the millions of Americans to contract coronavirus.
National
Trump, Biden go after each other on coronavirus, taxes
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden offered sharply different visions of how to handle the surging pandemic and fought over how much Trump pays in taxes during their final debate of a tumultuous campaign.
National
California court says Uber, Lyft drivers are employees
A California appeals court on Thursday upheld an order requiring Uber and Lyft to treat their California drivers as employees instead of independent contractors, less than two weeks before voters will be asked to exempt the ride-hailing giants from the state's gig economy law.