Watch prep games online

PrepSpotlight offers pay-per-view livestreams of select Minnesota high school sporting events. Viewers can pay $6 for a single game, or buy PSTV’s All Access Pass that includes every regular-season livestream (all schools, all school year) for $60. A portion of the revenue from PSTV sales goes back to schools. Upcoming events are listed below (games at 7 p.m. unless noted; schedule subject to change). Watch the games at prepspotlight.tv/MSHSL.

Friday: football

Stillwater vs. Woodbury

Cretin-Derham Hall vs. White Bear Lake

North St. Paul vs. Tartan

Irondale vs. Spring Lake Park

Becker vs. Delano

Minnetonka vs. Mounds View