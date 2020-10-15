Watch prep games online
PrepSpotlight offers pay-per-view livestreams of select Minnesota high school sporting events. Viewers can pay $6 for a single game, or buy PSTV’s All Access Pass that includes every regular-season livestream (all schools, all school year) for $60. A portion of the revenue from PSTV sales goes back to schools. Upcoming events are listed below (games at 7 p.m. unless noted; schedule subject to change). Watch the games at prepspotlight.tv/MSHSL.
Friday: football
Stillwater vs. Woodbury
Cretin-Derham Hall vs. White Bear Lake
North St. Paul vs. Tartan
Irondale vs. Spring Lake Park
Becker vs. Delano
Minnetonka vs. Mounds View
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Outdoors
Journal from Wisconsin cabin stuffed full of memories
What is a cabin?1. A place set aside for deep relaxation.2. A space in your life to be yourself.3. A welcoming destination for family, friends,…
Outdoors
That common migrant, the dark-eyed junco, is on the move in Minnesota
The dark-eyed junco is a common spring and fall migrant throughout Minnesota, and a common winter visitor in the southern part of the state.During the…
Vikings
Mutual admiration at center of Brady-Rodgers relationship
Tom Brady has a score to settle with Aaron Rodgers, and it's got nothing to do with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers.
Gophers
McCutcheon says U will likely play 22-match Big Ten volleyball schedule
He is all right with the long wait until January to play: "The whole year is a little off."
Vikings
Packers' Alexander emerging as one of NFL's top cornerbacks
Green Bay's Jaire Alexander believes meditation has helped him develop into one of the game's top young cornerbacks.