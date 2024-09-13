Watch for these seven up-and-coming young actors onstage in the Twin Cities

What you have seen her in: Ramsey played popular cheerleader Shelby in “The Prom,” the Nurse in “Jersey Boys” and pop singer Janelle Woods in “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” all at Chanhassen, where she also has been in the ensembles of “The Music Man” and “Footloose.” In other words, she has become a reliable staple at the nation’s largest professional dinner theater. “Without theater or dance I would have no heartbeat,” she has said.