Waste, fraud and abuse: Defining terms

Cutting grant funding in midstream abuses all those who have incurred expenses in reliance on grants they have been awarded and suddenly are not getting. This includes farmers, scientific researchers and the institutions where they work, and the nonprofits and their employees engaged in helping the disadvantaged. The gutting of USAID and the cutting of grants to nonprofits that help the disadvantaged inevitably cut off desperately needed help for people in need. Across-the-board mass firing of federal employees, purportedly due to poor performance, where the firing is done with no idea how the employees have performed, exhibits insulting language, a corrupt practice that gratuitously harms people without rational basis, and misuse of the employer’s authority over the employee. The same is true of demands that every employee submit exactly what they accomplished in the past week or be fired if they do not.