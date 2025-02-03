Law enforcement are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a ditch in Hastings on Sunday.
Washington County law enforcement investigates after man’s body found in ditch
Police believe the death may be connected to a suspicious fire investigation.
Before 10 a.m. Sunday, Hastings police responded to the 1300 block of Ravenna Trail in response to a report of a body in a ditch, just south of Lake Isabelle in Hastings. The area is about 150 feet east of the bridge crossing the Vermillion River.
The man’s identity had not yet been confirmed on Sunday, Hastings Police Chief Dave Wilske said in a release. But he said police believe the incident may be connected to a suspicious fire investigation in Denmark Township.
Investigators are seeking information from anyone who witnessed a vehicle stopped on the side of the road, at the 1300 block of Ravenna Trail between 2 a.m. on Feb. 1 and 9:50 a.m. on Feb. 2.
Police request anyone with information to contact the Hastings Police Department or Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Wilske said the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the man’s identity and cause of death. His identity will be released after a preliminary autopsy and family members are notified.
Medcalf: Meet the Roseville couple determined to bring people together through golf
They run one of the few Black-owned golf simulator businesses in the country.