Abdi Warsame has resigned from the Minneapolis City Council to take over as executive director of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority.

Warsame, the city's first Somali-American council member, will begin his new job Tuesday and receive a salary of $178,782, according to housing authority spokesman Jeff Horwich.

Warsame submitted his one-page resignation letter to City Clerk Casey Carl Monday. In it, he thanked council members, Mayor Jacob Frey, his aides and constituents.

"I have built many relationships that will last well beyond my departure as your council member," he said in the letter. "Ward 6 is my home and I have no greater privilege than to be able to fight on behalf of my friends and neighbors for solutions to the issues we care about."

After a five-month search, a committee recommended Warsame for the new role, and he received approval from the housing authority's board in January.

His appointment was delayed while the authority waited to hear if the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development would waive conflict-of-interest rules that prohibit most housing agencies from hiring public officials while they are in office or for one year afterward. The authority received that waiver earlier this month.

City Council gave its final approval during a meeting Friday morning. Warsame abstained from that vote.

Frey will also approve Warsame's selection, according to spokesman Mychal Vlatkovich.

Warsame's resignation will trigger a special election to fill the rest of his term, which runs through 2021. The date of that election has yet to be announced.

Warsame told his fellow council members Friday morning that he was getting teary-eyed.

"It has been a great honor to be a council member in Minneapolis. It has been very tough as well, but it has been a wonderful time," he said.

He added later: "I will try to do my best to serve the people in public housing in our city and look forward to working with each one of you."

Staff writer Miguel Otárola contributed to this report.