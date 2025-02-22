High Schools

Live scores and updates of 2A, 1A girls hockey state championship

Warroad, Dodge County battle for Class 1A crown, Edina, Hill-Murray for 2A title at Xcel Energy Center.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 22, 2025 at 9:00PM
The 2024-25 girls hockey season concludes Saturday with the Class 2A and Class 1A state championship games at Xcel Energy Center. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The 2024-25 girls hockey season concludes Saturday with the Class 2A and Class 1A state championship games at Xcel Energy Center. Here’s a recap of Friday’s semifinals (brackets).

Championship schedule (note: the links will direct you to live scoring).

Class 1A

4 p.m.: [3] Warroad vs. [1] Dodge County

Class 2A

7 p.m.: [3] Hill-Murray vs. [1] Edina

Below are live reports of state championship games at Xcel Energy Center.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Watch here tonight: Big-time boys hockey section semifinal showdown

card image

7 p.m. livestream only on startribune.com: Second-seeded Lakeville North faces sixth-seeded Owatonna in this Class 2A, Section 1 semifinal.

High Schools

Watch here at 7 p.m.: Top-seed Lakeville South looks to avoid upset in boys hockey section semis

card image

High Schools

Live blog: Championship Saturday! Warroad vs. Dodge County for girls hockey 1A title is up first

card image