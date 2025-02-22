The 2024-25 girls hockey season concludes Saturday with the Class 2A and Class 1A state championship games at Xcel Energy Center. Here’s a recap of Friday’s semifinals (brackets).
Live scores and updates of 2A, 1A girls hockey state championship
Warroad, Dodge County battle for Class 1A crown, Edina, Hill-Murray for 2A title at Xcel Energy Center.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 22, 2025 at 9:00PM
Championship schedule (note: the links will direct you to live scoring).
Class 1A
4 p.m.: [3] Warroad vs. [1] Dodge County
Class 2A
7 p.m.: [3] Hill-Murray vs. [1] Edina
Below are live reports of state championship games at Xcel Energy Center.
7 p.m. livestream only on startribune.com: Second-seeded Lakeville North faces sixth-seeded Owatonna in this Class 2A, Section 1 semifinal.