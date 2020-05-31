Q: There was a show on Cinemax in 2019 called "Warrior" that I haven't seen come back on the air again. Would you happen to know if it will be back?

A: The series, based on writings by martial-arts legend Bruce Lee, has been picked up for a second season on Cinemax. A May announcement did not include a return date, though some reports have it coming back in October.

'Angel' cast update

Q: I love Roma Downey, Della Reese and John Dye on "Touched by an Angel." Could you please tell me how they are doing today?

A: Two of those three stars from the 1994-2003 CBS drama have passed away: John Dye in 2011 and Della Reese in 2017. Roma Downey is still acting. But in recent years, and often in collaboration with husband Mark Burnett, she has made a bigger mark making Christian media, such as the miniseries "The Bible" and "Son of God."

'Amazing Race' changes course

Q: What happened to "The Amazing Race," which was supposed to begin a new season on May 20?

A: CBS changed its plans, probably because of the network's wanting fresh programming later in the year. CBS now has "The Amazing Race" set for a run on Wednesday nights in the fall.

