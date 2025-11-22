Farrell: Take a lesson from Warren Buffett and live like you want your obituary to read

Legendary investor Warren Buffett, at 95, said he is “going quiet.”
He is retiring as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway at the end of 2025.
He said he’ll still go into the office and occasionally offer ideas to colleagues, but he will no longer write his widely followed annual letter to shareholders.
But he will continue writing his annual Thanksgiving message to shareholders and remain chair of Berkshire Hathaway.
So rather than going quiet, perhaps he’s starting on a “sort of” retirement.
Quiet or not, though, Buffett’s longevity offers several lessons for the rest of us.
First, older adults should ignore the chatter from scholars and commentators who say it’s downhill once you enter the second half of life.
Instead, realize you have much to offer. You have the experience and the knowledge to connect the dots in innovative ways.