ST. CLOUD – A Benton County judge has issued a warrant for a second person wanted in connection with the fatal shooting at a St. Cloud apartment in early February.
Warrant issued for second man wanted in St. Cloud shooting death
A 17-year-old died at the scene and a 19-year-old is still in critical condition two weeks later.
Kevon M. Washington, 24, of St. Cloud has been charged with two felonies: one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of aiding and abetting first-degree robbery.
Last week, a judge issued a warrant for 19-year-old Bernard D. Bowens, who was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of third-degree murder in connection with the shooting.
According to a criminal complaint, St. Cloud police responded to a shooting at a northeast-side apartment just before 3 a.m. on Feb. 2.
Officers found 17-year-old Layson Davis of St. Cloud with a gunshot wound to his chest; he was declared dead at the scene. Officers also found a 19-year-old man from St. Joseph with two gunshot wounds to his chest.
The 19-year-old victim, whom police have not identified, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where he was still listed in critical condition as of Friday, according to St. Cloud Police Chief Jeff Oxton.
Surveillance video shows Davis and the St. Joseph man in a hallway when Bowens comes through the door and, after a few minutes, takes a gun from the St. Joseph man, documents state.
About a minute later, three other males entered the apartment; surveillance video shows Bowens firing several rounds at Davis, after which the St. Joseph man runs into the hallway and is shot by Washington, documents state.
Two other teenagers were also charged with felonies in connection to the shooting. Oxton said the investigation continues.
