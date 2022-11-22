Twin Cities November Stats

After a very warm start to November, the recent cold blast has brought the average temperature in the Twin Cities to below average. We're also seeing a surplus in the precipitation with a snowfall surplus of about 1" as well.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Thanksgiving

The weather outlook for Thanksgiving Day Thursday looks fairly quiet with the potential of a few flurries/sprinkles in the morning. Much of the day should be dry with cloudier skies and temps in the mid 30s.

Warmer Week Ahead

The 850mb temp anomaly through the week ahead shows warmer than average temperatures in place through much of the week ahead with. It'll feel MUCH warmer than it did last week.

Warmer Week Ahead

Last week was VERY cold with temps running well below average. Looking at the extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis through the end of the month, it appears that we'll be closer to average if not slightly above average at times. We even have a chance at warming into the 40s on Saturday!

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Tuesday

Here's the weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Tuesday, November 22nd. It'll be a little chilly in the morning with temps in the lower 20s under cloudier skies, but we should have no problem getting above the freezing mark by the afternoon.

Weather Outlook on Tuesday

Temps across the region on Tuesday will be closer to average for the middle/end of November. However, it'll be quite a bit warmer than it was last week. A fast moving clipper system will scoot across the northern part of the state during the first half of the day, where a light coating of snow will be possible.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

Temps on Tuesday will start off quite chilly in the low/mid 20s, but will warm into the mid/upper 30s in the afternoon, which will be closer to average for this time of the year. The day will start cloudier with more sun in the afternoon. South to southwesterly winds will be a bit breezy with gusts approaching 15mph to 20mph.

Light Snow in Northern Minnesota

A fast moving clipper will scoot across the northern part of the state through the first half of the day Tuesday with some light snow. Minor accumulations will be possible.

Light Snow Potential Up North

The snowfall potential through Tuesday shows minor accumulations up to 1" possible. This could be enough to create a few slick spots near the international border, but things should be quiet closer to home.

Precipitation Departure From Average This Fall

It has been a very dry Fall so far with precipitation running more than 4.64" below average (since September 1st). The September 1st - November 21st time period was the 7th driest on record.

Precipitation Departure From Average Since Jan. 1st

The Twin Cities is nearly 9.54" below average for the year, which is the 19th driest start to any year on record (through November 21st). Meanwhile, International Fall, MN is still nearly 9.67" above average, which is still the 2nd wettest start to any year on record there.

Drought Update

It has been a dry year for many across central and southern MN. Extreme drought continues across parts of the Twin Cities to the Minnesota River Valley where rainfall deficits have been the greatest. It would be nice to get a good soaking prior to heading into winter, but it doesn't appear that anything substantial is on the way anytime soon.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

The extended precipitation outlook through Monday, November 28th shows very little precipitation close to home, which is good news as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday travel.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows readings closer to average now as we head through the Thanksgiving holiday. Temps will warm into the mid/upper 30s with fairly quiet weather.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook over the next 7 days shows fairly quiet weather in place through the Thanksgiving holiday. Temperatures will warm into the 30s, which will be closer to average for this time of the year. We may even see readings warm close to 40F by the weekend and early next week.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

Here's the ECMWF extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis through the end of the month. Readings will certainly be warmer than they were last week with the potential of highs reaching the 40s!

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows warmer than average temps hanging on across Southern US with cooler than average temps returning to the Western half of the nation.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather in place across the northern tier of the nation.

No Thanksgiving Storms (Or Crazy Lake Effect)

By Paul Douglas

"Minnesota? Oh. It's really cold there, yes?" I heard this from a local in the Dominican Republic last week. I smiled. "Yes, we have been blessed with cold fronts. But no hurricanes, earthquakes or volcanoes to speak of." No lake effect snow either, with the exception of the Duluth area and North Shore.

I like snow, but 7 feet in 3 days? What I would have given to ride out the recent extreme lake effect snow event in Buffalo.

Icy winds passing over relatively mild lake water created rapidly rising air. Snow fell at a rate of up to 6"/hour with thunder and lightning. Surreal.

No Thanksgiving weather drama this week. Good news for travelers as a zonal (west to east) flow keeps us dry with mellowing temperatures. In fact we may top 40F from Wednesday into Saturday before cooling down next week. Sprinkles are possible Thanksgiving Day and early model runs hint at accumulating snow in roughly one week.

Here in the Land of Low Weather Expectations our new definition of "warm front" is 40s. Sounds good.

Extended Forecast

TUESDAY: Clouds and sunshine. Winds: SW 7-12. High: 36.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Winds: WSW 5. Low: 24.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. Winds: SE 8-13.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, few sprinkles? Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 28. High: 36.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Too nice to shop. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 23. High: 44.

SATURDAY: Blue sky, relatively mild. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 30. High: 47.

SUNDAY: Cooler with patchy clouds. Winds: N 8-13. Wake-up: 29. High: 37.

MONDAY: Light rain/snow mix possible. Winds: NE 10-15. Wake-up: 28. High: 34.

This Day in Weather History

November 22nd

1996: Heavy snowfall accumulates over the same areas that were hit two days earlier. Four to seven inches of snowfall are reported across the area. Heavier snowfall occurred during the daylight hours of the 23rd. Snowfall totals of six inches were reported in the Twin Cities, Chanhassen, Stewart, St. James and Redwood Falls.

1970: Gale-driven snow falls across Minnesota. 45 mph winds are reported over Rochester and Duluth.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

November 22nd

Average High: 39F (Record: 60F set in 2012)

Average Low: 25F (Record: -6F set in 1880)

Record Rainfall: 0.74" set in 2016

Record Snowfall: 5.5" set in 1898

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

November 22nd

Sunrise: 7:19am

Sunset: 4:48pm

Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 18 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 3 seconds

Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 21st): ~ 6 hour & 18 minutes

Moon Phase for November 22nd at Midnight

0.7 Days Before New Moon

National High Temps Tuesday

The weather outlook on Tuesday shows cooler than average temps lingering across much of the nation, but folks in the Central US will see above average temps return after a very cold week last week.

National Weather Outlook Tuesday

The weather outlook for Tuesday shows a little light snow across the Great Lakes Region. There will also be a little precipitation across the Pacific Northwest, but the rest of the nation appears to be dry.

National Weather Outlook

The weather outlook through Wednesday shows slight more active weather in place across the northern tier of the nation and in Florida through midweek, but much of the rest of the nation looks fairly dry and quiet.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook brings heavier precipitation potential across the Gulf Coast States and into the Eastern US. There will also be another heavier batch of precipitation across the Pacific Northwest.

Snowfall Potential

According to the ECMWF (European model), areas of heavy snowfall will be found in the Western US, especially across the Cascade Range. There could also be some snow in the Midwest next week, but it's entirely too early to tell what may unfold. Stay tuned...

Climate Stories

"Compelling before-and-after satellite photos of climate change"

"Scientists have linked climate change to more intense and deadly wildfires, droughts, floods, hurricanes, cyclones, tornadoes and melting glaciers. The phenomenon can also spur famines, rising seas and eroding coastlines, not to mention hurt the global economy. The result? While no single disaster can be definitively linked to climate issues, the overall impact of climate change is growing more visible. Many experts fear time is running out to avoid catastrophic heating of the earth. Here are 50 before-and-after satellite photos, provided by imaging company Maxar, that show how climate change may be making disasters worse. In this June 12, 2021, photo, the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada is heavily affected by the ongoing, climate-change-linked megadrought in the western United States."

See more from CBS News HERE:

"From the air, scientists map 'fast paths' for recharging California's groundwater"

"Thousands of years ago during the last Ice Age, rivers flowed from giant glaciers in the Sierra Nevada down to the Central Valley, carving into rock and gouging channels at a time when the sea level was about 400 feet lower. When the glaciers retreated, meltwater coursed down and buried the river channels in sediment. These channels left by ancient rivers lie hidden beneath California's Central Valley. Scientists call them paleovalleys, or incised valley fill deposits. As much as 100 feet deep and more than a mile wide in places, they are filled with coarse-grained sand, gravel and cobbles."

See more from LA Times HERE:

"Jaw of Extinct Lion Found Along Drought-Stricken Mississippi River"

Ongoing drought along the Mississippi River has revealed several previously sunken treasures, a list that now includes a jaw fragment from an ancient lion species that went extinct thousands of years ago. Wiley Prewitt, a resident of Oxford, Mississippi, was exploring an uncovered sandbar near Rosedale at the end of October. He stumbled across black teeth in the sand. "I could tell from the teeth right away that it was a fragment of a carnivore's jaw but I dared not hope it was from an American lion," Prewitt said to The Sun Herald. "It certainly looked right but I wouldn't let myself believe it."

See more from Gizmodo HERE:

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX