Douglas: Warm sunshine Saturday with a few thunderclaps

NOAA’s winter outlook for December through February just dropped. Warmer for much of the southern and eastern U.S. but “equal chances” for the Upper Midwest. Say what? Flip a coin. With a La Niña cool phase in the Pacific brewing, we should experience a colder, snowier winter than last year (when only 29 inches of snow graced the metro area). I think it will be closer to normal, but probably not a pioneer winter.