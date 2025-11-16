Want to learn to drive a stick shift? This guy will teach you on his car

I spent part of Halloween hanging out in a cemetery.
I wasn’t there to commune with the dead. Instead, I was getting reacquainted with the dying art of driving a stick shift car.
In Roselawn Cemetery in Roseville, I met a stranger who agreed to let me drive around the quiet tombstone-lined roads in his personal vehicle: a 2014 Subaru WRX, an all-wheel drive sports car with a turbo charger and a five-speed manual transmission.
This unusual arrangement was thanks to a company called the Stick Shift Driving Academy. The online service pairs people who want to learn how to drive a stick shift with people who have a car with a manual transmission and are willing to teach a stranger to drive it for a split of the fee.
Entrepreneur Giuseppe Frustaci said the company he started in 2017 offers lessons in all of the top 100 metro areas in the U.S. About 400 freelance instructors across the country have signed up to make their personal cars available for lessons, he said, and about 20,000 people have taken them.
A generation or two ago, you wouldn’t need to recruit gig workers to teach people how to work a clutch pedal.
The standard way to learn how to drive a standard transmission used to be getting your parent, an older sibling, a spouse or a friend to teach you.
But in the United States, driving a standard transmission has become an unstandard practice as cars increasingly automate the driving experience and electric vehicles forgo the need to have a series of gears.