Drive home power of flowers
In-person delivery drivers needed, Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. Share stories, smiles and conversations with residents at the communities we serve. Witness the magic and power that flowers provide — a true blessing! Email Danielle@bluebirdsandblooms.com if interested.
Running coach
Girls on the Run inspires girls in grades three through eight with a program focused on skill development and appreciation for health and fitness. Ten-week program. gotrtwincities.org
Grocery shopper
Assist Help at Your Door to keep aging adults independent. Grocery shop for three hours twice a month or on a weekly basis. Shoppers needed in Bloomington and St. Anthony. 6 a.m.-9 a.m. Six-month commitment required. Training provided. helpatyourdoor.org
Donate hair care products
Touchstone Mental Health assists those affected by mental illness. Hold a collection drive at your school, church or other community center to collect donated hair care products. Products are especially needed for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) men and women. touchstonemh.org
Front desk help
Work at PRISM's Golden Valley office. Greet visitors, answer phones and complete other projects as requested. Flexible scheduling, evenings and weekends. prismmpls.org
Physical activity assistant
Reach for Resources serves individuals with disabilities and mental illness. Help with a variety of physical activities, including yoga, bowling, basketball, dance, hiking and more. reachforresources.org
Food shelf assistance
Help Good in the Hood with its Foodshelf-in-a-Box program. Several monthly occasions. goodinthehood.org
Donate blood
Appointments last 1-1/2 hours. Must meet eligibility requirements. Call 651-332-7000 to determine eligibility. Minimum age is 16. Memorial Blood Center's donor centers. mbc.org
Tax assistant
Prepare + Prosper provides free tax preparation and financial services to individuals and families with low to moderate incomes. 2022 tax season. Several in-person and remote roles to choose from. No tax experience necessary. prepareandprosper.org
Mentor men in prison
The Redemption Project offers inmates a 14-week class, then pairs them with mentors. Upon release, the mentoring relationship continues, which greatly increases the chance of employment success and lessens the odds of recidivism. More at redemptionproject.org
Vet-to-vet hospice
Ecumen Hospice needs veterans to assist with hospice patients who are fellow veterans. Training and support provided. Flexible scheduling. Minimum four hours a month for six months. Opportunities across the metro area. ecumenhospice.org
Write letters
Help East Side Elders get letters to isolated seniors. Print and distribute to folks in isolation. eastsideelders.org
Clothing assistant
Bundles of Love provides clothing, bedding and baby care items for infants. Help sew or knit. Assist with events, fundraising and administration. bundlesoflove.org
Find more:
Hands-on Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.