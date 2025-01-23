Mankato

Walz will present his infrastructure spending plan at dam battered by floods

No bonding bills were passed in 2024.

By Jp Lawrence

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 23, 2025 at 4:54PM
Gov. Tim Walz looks out at the overflowing Rapidan Dam outside Mankato on June 25. Walz toured flooded areas in a Minnesota National Guard helicopter, flying over Henderson, Le Sueur, Mankato and Waterville. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce his 2025 infrastructure plan Thursday at the battered Rapidan Dam near Mankato.

The governor’s proposal is an early step in the process, and comes after the 2024 legislative session adjourned without a bonding bill, leaving some local and statewide projects without public funding.

Walz’s visit to Mankato, his former home as a teacher and congressman, will include a visit to the MN Ag Expo, a spokeswoman said.

He is expected to announce his bonding bill proposal at the Rapidan Dam, which made national headlines last year after flooding causing the dam to partially fail.

The west bank of the river flooded over the dam, with erosion pulling in a nearby house and destroying the Rapidan Dam Store, a longtime local business.

Watch here for live updates on Walz’s plan.

Jp Lawrence

Reporter

Jp Lawrence is a reporter for the Star Tribune covering southwest Minnesota.

