Walz will present his infrastructure spending plan at dam battered by floods

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce his 2025 infrastructure plan Thursday at the battered Rapidan Dam near Mankato.
No bonding bills were passed in 2024.
The governor’s proposal is an early step in the process, and comes after the 2024 legislative session adjourned without a bonding bill, leaving some local and statewide projects without public funding.
Walz’s visit to Mankato, his former home as a teacher and congressman, will include a visit to the MN Ag Expo, a spokeswoman said.
He is expected to announce his bonding bill proposal at the Rapidan Dam, which made national headlines last year after flooding causing the dam to partially fail.
The west bank of the river flooded over the dam, with erosion pulling in a nearby house and destroying the Rapidan Dam Store, a longtime local business.
