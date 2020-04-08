What next for spring sports?

• Gov. Tim Walz is expected Wednesday to extend and modify his stay-at-home order set to expire Friday. Those modifications have possible implications for Minnesota high school spring sports, which were shut down until May 4 when the governor put the stay-at-home order in effect.

• When Walz announced the two-week stay-at-home order March 25, he ordered that schools would switch to distance learning until May 4. Last Thursday, Walz signaled a “relatively slim’’ chance schools would abandon distance learning for the rest of the school year, an assessment that increases the chance of spring sports being canceled.

