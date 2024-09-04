LANCESTER, PA. – Gov. Tim Walz is campaigning in the pivotal state of Pennsylvania for his first solo trip on behalf of the Democratic presidential ticket led by Vice President Kamala Harris.
Live updates: Walz touches down in eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday for his first solo trip
The Minnesota governor and vice presidential candidate is making his first campaign swing through the crucial state since joining the national ticket.
Walz plans stops in Lancaster and Pittsburgh on Wednesday before finishing the trip Thursday in Erie with a 6 p.m. rally.
The governor will try to build enthusiasm and momentum among voters, who will determine which candidate receives the state’s 19 electoral college votes.
Republican former President Donald Trump is also campaigning in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. He will be in Harrisburg to record a town hall with Fox News host Sean Hannity that will air later in the evening.
11:30 a.m.: Orchard stop
Walz’s first stop was the Cherry Hill Orchards and Farm, a store with fresh fruit and rows of fresh-baked pies and donuts.
Walz and his daughter, Hope, chatted with manager Ryan Shenk, the manager of the fragrant store that has been in place for 50 years. The two loaded up on Whoopie Pies and apple cider donuts, saying they planned to bring them to volunteers. The governor and his daughter both wore camouflage baseball caps. Hope’s read “Harris-Walz.” She wore a pink shirt and cargo pants. He was dressed comfortably as well.
“What am I looking at in a Whoopie Pie?” Walz asked the manager.
The manager described it as an affordable cake — two small cakes about the size of a donut with a layer of vanilla frosting or cream cheese or some other seasonal flavor.
“We’re pumpkin people,” Hope Walz said.
The governor’s motorcade of more than 12 vehicles overwhelmed the corner parking lot for the 5-minute stop, his first after landing in Lancaster.
“I have no problem picking out donuts,” Walz said as he looked at the rows of baked goods and asked how long the store had been there.
Walz asked one woman how many donuts she makes every day. She said, “Dozens and dozens.”
Then it was back into the motorcade with lights and sirens cruising through the cornfields and houses en route to the next stop.
10:30 a.m.: Landing in PA
Walz took off from Signature Aviation at MSP on a Harris-Walz 737 bound for Lancaster around 8:30 a.m., landing about two hours later under clear, sunny skies in the Pennsylvania countryside, a mix of cornfields, old colonial houses with porches and lush green lawns.
As the motorcade pulled out of the airport, some 200 supporters stood along the roadside with signs that read, “Trump for Prison” and “Teachers for Walz.”
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
