Gov. Tim Walz is expected to discuss federal guidance for how churches can reopen with the COVID-19 pandemic at a 2 p.m. Saturday news conference.

Spokesman Teddy Tschann said by e-mail that the governor “will address this at a [news conference] today” when asked about a newly released guidance document from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Catholic Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis had already said it plans to reopen Tuesday at one-third capacity, despite Walz’s limits on group gatherings. Catholic leaders and Walz met Friday but made no announcement.

The CDC said its interim guidance provides “general considerations” for communities of faith on “how best to practice their beliefs while keeping their staff and congregations safe.”

“The information offered is non-binding public health guidance for consideration only; it is not meant to regulate or prescribe standards for interactions of faith communities in houses of worship,” the CDC says in the document.

It encourages faith communities to communicate with local and state authorities about the degree of coronavirus risk in the area. It also recommends special protections for staff and congregates and higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

