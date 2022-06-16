Minnesota's Mall of America community vaccination site could start taking appointments as soon as Monday to administer COVID-19 shots to preschoolers, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday.

Walz issued a statement following news that a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) panel voted Wednesday to recommend COVID vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna for children age 6 months to 5 years old.

Minnesota health care providers can't give the shots until the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issues a formal recommendation — a decision that could come this weekend.

Should the CDC recommend the vaccine for children as young as 6 months old, the Mall of America community vaccination site will begin administering the vaccine as soon as June 22, Walz said in the statement.

A network of 400 Minnesota clinics, retail sites and pharmacies would be ready as well within days of vaccine arrival.

"Many families have ... long waited for their children to get a COVID-19 shot to help prevent severe illness and keep children in the classroom and activities," Walz said.