After a second night of relative calm following more than a week of protests over the police-involved death of George Floyd, Gov. Tim Walz has extended the nightly curfews in Minneapolis and St. Paul into Friday morning.

Walz announced Wednesday that the 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew would stay in effect Wednesday and Thursday nights out of public safety concerns in the Minneapolis and St. Paul area.

“Minnesotans need more than ever to lean on their neighbors, show up for their communities, and add their voice to this urgent conversation on addressing our systemic problems,” Walz said in a statement announcing the extension, which he made as Attorney General Keith Ellison on Wednesday charged three other former officers in connection with Floyd’s death and upgraded one of the charges against now-fired officer Derek Chauvin to from third- to second-degree murder.

“Yet they’ve made those sacrifices to stay home through the curfew to help keep our neighborhoods safe,” the statement continued.

At a late Wednesday afternoon news conference, Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington once again implored people in the Twin Cities to “please stay home, stay safe.”

Walz added that people who have abided by the curfew are creating a space to allow state leaders to focus on other priorities, such as the civil rights investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department, charging the other officers involved in Floyd’s death and changes that need to be made during the upcoming legislative special session.

In at least one sign of normalcy returning to the Twin Cities area, Metro Transit restarted some service Wednesday morning.

Floyd’s death on May 25 prompted many days of protest in large areas of Minneapolis and St. Paul that included acts of looting, arson and property damage along with peaceful expressions of grief and outrage. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives National Response Team arrived in Minneapolis this week to investigate who is responsible for starting the fires during the riots.

While the unrest has ebbed under government-imposed curfews, the nonviolent activities have continued largely without incident. Protests continued, including outside the home of Minneapolis Police Federation amid several calls for its president, Lt. Bob Kroll, to resign.

Other statewide unions, including Education Minnesota and the Minnesota Nurses Association joined the AFL-CIO in calling for Kroll’s resignation.

A protest in front of the Star Tribune offices on 3rd Avenue S. in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday evening featured civil rights attorney Nekima Levy-Armstrong encouraging people to cancel their subscription to the newspaper.

The paper “regurgitates the press releases that come directly from the police department,” she said afterward. In the case of George Floyd, she said, “They put out that press release without any investigative journalism, without talking to black witnesses to get a different narrative.”

The protest drew thousands of people, nearly enough to fill the city block of 3rd Avenue S. between S. 7th Street and S. 6th Street.

Chief Hennepin County Public Defender Mary Moriarty also spoke, telling people, “This is a moment in history … We in the system need your help. We need you to help us. I vow to you that I will keep speaking out about systemic racism.”

Monique Cullars-Doty is the aunt of Marcus Golden. She was shot and killed in 2014 by two St. Paul police officers, said the “media repeated multiple lies from the St. Paul Police Department.”

“They’re not investigating, they’re just putting out false narratives as if they’re an extension of the law enforcement agencies,” she said. “Their goal in doing that when the police try and demonize our loved ones is to justify the homicide.”

The buses began rolling again at 4 a.m. Wednesday after being halted since late last week over concerns for the safety of riders and employees.

The agency also announced it will resume Blue and Green Line light-rail service at 6 a.m. Thursday.

“I ask for — and I thank you for — your continued patience as we work to restore service,” Metro Transit General Manager Wes Kooistra said in a statement. “Please know that we are eager to return to fulfilling our mission to get people where they need to go. We recognize that reliable transportation is especially important in areas where food and other services are now harder to come by, and we will do all we can to meet those needs.”

Transit spokesman Howie Padilla said that despite Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday extending nighttime curfews until before dawn Friday, “we expect to have service at the same levels and times as we have had during the COVID-19 epidemic.”

Some bus routes that usually travel in areas where unrest broke out in recent days may need adjusting. That includes the intersection of E. 38th Street and S. Chicago Avenue, where Floyd was detained by police and where a sprawling memorial on the pavement now dominates the space.

Various suburban transit agencies are also moving closer to normal operations.

Star Tribune staff writers Jessie Van Berkel and Matt McKinney contributed to this report.