The latest curfew in Minneapolis, St. Paul and nearby communities expired early Wednesday after a second night of relative calm more than a week following the death of George Floyd, but Gov. Tim Walz was expected to extend the curfew by at least one more day.

At a news conference planned for sometime Wednesday afternoon, Walz intends to discuss the state’s response to public safety concerns in the Minneapolis and St. Paul area.

In another sign of normalcy returning to the Twin Cities area, Metro Transit restarted some service Wednesday morning.

Floyd’s death on May 25 prompted many days of protest in large areas of Minneapolis and St. Paul that included acts of looting, arson and property damage along with peaceful expressions of grief and outrage.

While the unrest has ebbed under government-imposed curfews, the nonviolent activities have continued largely without incident.

The buses began rolling again at 4 a.m. Wednesday after being halted since late last week over concerns for the safety of riders and employees.

Thursday, the agency also plans to resume Blue and Green Line light-rail service, “barring any major issues,” Metro Transit General Manager Wes Kooistra said in a statement.

“ I ask for — and I thank you for — your continued patience as we work to restore service,” Kooistra said. “Please know that we are eager to return to fulfilling our mission to get people where they need to go. We recognize that reliable transportation is especially important in areas where food and other services are now harder to come by, and we will do all we can to meet those needs.”

Any changes to Thursday transit service will be announced by 6 p.m. Wednesday, the agency said.

Also, some bus routes that usually travel in areas where unrest broke out in recent days may need adjusting. That includes the intersection of E. 38th Street and S. Chicago Avenue, where Floyd was detained by police and where a sprawling memorial on the pavement now dominates the space.

Various suburban transit agencies are also moving closer to normal operations.