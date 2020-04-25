Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order Saturday authorizing out-of-state doctors and nurses to provide care in Minnesota during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision means health care professionals can practice in the state based on licensure in another state or the District of Columbia, and don’t need to obtain a Minnesota license.

Before caring for patients, these doctors and nurses must be engaged with a health care system or provider already working in Minnesota.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, some hospitals and long-term care facilities are facing staffing shortages due to staff illness or inability to work for other reasons,” Walz wrote in the order. “I call on health care systems and hospitals to ensure that our health care professionals are allowed flexibility in employment arrangements and labor agreements so that they can render aid where it is needed.”

At a legislative hearing earlier this month, Marie Krinkie, the vice president for government relations at the Minnesota Hospital Association, told lawmakers that hospitals wanted flexibility with licensure rules so they could bring in health care workers from other states. There are “float pools” of professionals who don’t want to go to places like New York or California, she said, but they would come to Minnesota.

