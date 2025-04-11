Walker Art Center workers rally against ‘union busting’

A giant puppet with blue hands and a black bag with a silver dollar sign for a head stood at the entrance to the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Thursday, just across the street from Walker Art Center.
“Mr. Greed,” shouted a protester. “Management!” someone else yelled out.
A crowd of about 100 people, including current and former Walker employees in AFSCME Local 4493, union representatives and members, artists and other supporters gathered to protest the Walker’s alleged union busting.
They were protesting the firings of Walker union president Michelle Maser, a former visitor experience specialist and volunteer coordinator, and Gabi Bruner, the union secretary and former lead gallery assistant. The union alleges that more than half of its collective bargaining unit, currently 94 people, has been pushed out through “union busting” techniques.
“We are trying to fix the problem of how we got here in the first place,” said Max Hall, AFSCME Local 4493, Council 5 union representative. “We don’t see the need for layoffs if they collaborate with our members who maintain their exhibitions, security and more.”
A Walker spokesperson denied the claims.
“While Walker Art Center leadership respects the rights of union members to rally, we disagree, in the strongest terms, with the assertions being made regarding union busting activity. The Walker remains in full compliance with its Collective Bargaining Agreement.”
The union’s five-year contract ends in January 2026. Contract negotiations are slated to begin this summer.