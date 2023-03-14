Chris Niederer Registered nurse, Minnetrista, 56

Volunteer roles

Little Hospice in Edina, Westwood Community Church youth ministry in Chanhassen, SoleCare for Souls in Minneapolis and St. Paul, which provides foot care for people experiencing homelessness.

How I chose to volunteer in this area

I spent the majority of my nursing career in oncology, so hospice was a natural attraction. The Westwood Community Church role is a good fit because I love working with youth and young adults. While on a youth ministry visit to Calvary Baptist Church I saw people going upstairs, asked what was going on and was told "foot care." Being a nurse, I was curious so went up to check it out.

Most rewarding aspects of volunteering

My first SoleCare for Souls experience changed my life in so many ways at exactly the right time. I encourage people to try it, and tell me that they aren't the ones who probably received far more than they gave. It counteracts the effects of stress, anger, depression. It makes you happy and increases your social skills and confidence. It makes this world a better place. It allows us to step back from our own personal experience and evaluate things. And it provides a sense of purpose.

Dr. Ritu Sharma Who has worked in public health, Eden Prairie

Volunteer roles

Volunteer at Wilder Foundation's African American Babies Coalition and Projects since October 2022, conducting collection and research, performing literature reviews and developing research tools to support Healthy Black Pregnancies.

How I chose to volunteer in this area

My visa doesn't allow me to work, and I don't want to sit at home. I wanted to continue learning within my professional field and understand more about the Twin Cities community. I applied to volunteer at the Wilder Foundation and was given the opportunity to work on for a maternal and child health project.

Most rewarding aspects of volunteering

Volunteering gives me the opportunity to contribute to the health and well-being of the community, to follow my passion while staying engaged. Volunteering is the best way to connect to communities and learn more about them. It moreover has provided me with broader knowledge of many maternal health initiatives.

I've always wanted to do whatever I could to bridge the gap between the fortunate and the less fortunate. Connecting the dots for others and assisting them helps us on our own healing journeys, improving our emotional, physical and mental well-being.

Brad Benson Nevis, Minn., 66

Volunteer roles

Foster grandparent at Nevis Public School. Director of Akeley/Nevis Community Food Shelf. Helps with the Hubbard County Food Shelf, a Park Rapids summer concert series and Nevis Muskie Days.

How I chose to volunteer in this area

My wife and I moved from the metro area to northern Minnesota in retirement. My plan to stay active and connected included volunteering, so I contacted local agencies, found an initial assignment and it blossomed from there.

Most rewarding aspects of volunteering

Regarding the foster grandparent program, it helps to keep me young in spirit. Sometimes [the students] just need someone to talk with. I like doing that because on that day, at that time, it's very important to them, even if I may think it's a trivial issue. If I break through and make a connection with one of those students, it's the best part of my day. In my working life I was a company liaison to a metro food bank. Working at two food shelves in our communities is a more personal experience. I've come to know many of our patrons. I've made good friends and feel a sense of accomplishment and community.

Paul Kaefer Senior analytics engineer, United Us health care analytics software company, Minneapolis, 31

Volunteer roles

Volunteering since 2017 at Quatrefoil Library, an LGBTQ+ themed lending library and community space, now as board president.

How I chose to volunteer in this area

My first job in high school was shelving books at my local library. I moved here in 2016 and stopped into Quatrefoil a few months later, maybe having seen it in a flier from Twin Cities Pride. I was like, wow, there's just so much more than I thought. [Later] I was volunteering at Minneapolis Pride, giving out flyiers, selling used books. One of the board members at the time was there, and he courted me for the board. It was a really cool opportunity to be invited.

Most rewarding aspects of volunteering

The good feelings I have when I've been involved with events; it's good to see other people coming in and enjoying them. It's a community, so that's nice, and it's totally different from my day job, so I can forget about stresses of work. Joining a board is an amazing thing for young professionals. I've learned random things like negotiating our lease and how to read an organization financial statement.