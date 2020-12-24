Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Dec. 14-20 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

1. Sunday Night Football (NBC)

2. Thursday Night Football (Fox)

3. 60 Minutes (CBS)

4. Sunday Night NFL Pre-kick (NBC)

5. SEC Championship (CBS)

6. The Masked Singer (Fox)

7. Thursday Night NFL Pre-kick (Fox)

8. The Voice finale, Tue. 8 p.m. (NBC)

9. The Voice, Mon. (NBC)

10. Football Night in America (NBC)

11. Young Sheldon (CBS)

12. Blue Bloods (CBS)

13. The Voice, Tue. 7 p.m. (NBC)

14. Garth & Trisha Live! (CBS)

15. Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

16. Station 19 (ABC)

17. Magnum P.I. (CBS)

18. The Masked Singer (Fox)

19. The Neighborhood (CBS)

20. Bull (CBS)

Movie rentals

'Tenet' tops the top 10

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.

1. "Tenet"

2. Fatman"

3. "The Informer"

4. "Mulan"

5. "Unhinged"

6. "Buddy Games"

7. "Infidel"

8. "Echo Boomers"

9. "Come Away"

10. "The New Mutants"