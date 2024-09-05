Visitation and funeral service details are coming together for the two people who died when an SUV driver plowed into the Park Tavern patio in St. Louis Park on Sunday.
Visitation, funeral service details coming together for 2 people killed in Park Tavern crash
Arrangements so far for the services for Gabriel Harvey, Kristina Folkerts have them open to the public. The two were killed last weekend when a drunk driver drove onto a patio at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park.
Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. for Gabriel Quinn Harvey, 30, of Rosemount at Huber Funeral Home, Eden Prairie Chapel. The visitation at 16394 Glory Lane is open to the public, a funeral home representative said. Memorial service information is pending.
Westwood Lutheran Church in St. Louis Park is the location for visitation and a memorial service next Thursday for Kristina Marie Folkerts, 30, of St. Louis Park.
Visitation at the church at 9001 Cedar Lake Road is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon with the service to immediately follow.
The visitation and the memorial service are open to the public, funeral home officials said.
Suburban man charged with tax evasion for vape shops and sued for deceptive practices for décor business
Hennepin County charges and an attorney general lawsuit accuse William Shocinski, Jr. of Brooklyn Park of not providing metal décor products, making fake charity claims and evading tobacco vaping taxes.