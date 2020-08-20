Dakota Dave Hull

Ongoing: For decades, Dakota Dave Hull has been collecting vintage songs, acoustic guitars and Hawaiian shirts. During the pandemic, the Minneapolis fingerpicking ace — and his collections — have been a steady presence in the livestream sphere, with more than 50 performances. Every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 10 a.m., he presents a three-song mini-concert. Saturday's livestreams include tips for guitarists, such as choosing strings and caring for fingernails. Enjoy the performance with a morning cup of coffee because Hull will have one. (10 a.m. Sat., Tue. & Thu., facebook.com/dakotadavehull.)

Jon Bream

PanLatino Fest

Saturday & Sunday: You'll have to provide your own food and drink to fulfill that side of this festival's mission, but PanLatino organizers are at least giving us a virtual taste of the music they had on tap pre-pandemic to spotlight Latin American culture from around the Twin Cities while supporting MNCounts.org. Among the performers who will be livestreaming from La Doña Cerveceria for Saturday's reggaeton and cumbia-heavy party are DJ Cristian Baca, DJ Cross-Over, the Chico Chavez Orquesta, Baby City Club and Mr. Kalife. Sunday's more family-friendly lineup includes Lady Midnight (aka ex-Malamanya singer Adriana Rimpel), Tropical Zone Orchestra, Expresión Tropical and Plenasota. (3-9 p.m. Sat., noon-6 p.m. Sun. Facebook, YouTube and PanLatinoFest.com.)

Chris Riemenschneider

Chico Chavez and his Orquesta will play the PanLatino Fest.

'Burning Truth Project'

Sunday: Pangea World Theater's work often engages with political and social issues of our times, and in this era of uprisings, a pandemic and a national conversation on race and policing, the company is at the forefront of these discussions. This month Pangea held a socially distant outdoor event featuring stories and songs related to social justice and identity during COVID-19. The performance was recorded and you can catch the debut of the video on Pangea's Facebook page, followed by a live talkback. (5-7 p.m. Sun. Free, facebook.com/PangeaWorldTheater.)

Sheila Regan