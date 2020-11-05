MUSIC

CANTUS: Today-Sun. $20. cantussings.org.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA SCHOOL OF MUSIC: Guitarists Maja Radovanlija, Milena Petkovik and Ben Kunkel. Noon today. z.umn.edu.

BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig with Don Stiernberg. 4 p.m. today. Facebook.

MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA: Works by Sibelius, Ballard and Mendelssohn. 8 p.m. today. minnesotaorchestra.org.

HOOKSTREAM: #MeTooMPLS. 8 p.m. today. thehookmpls.com.

SOUNDS FROM ST. OLAF: Chamber singers, Choir and Orchestra. 3:30 p.m. Sun. YouTube.

MINNESOTA CHORALE: Ahmed Anzaldua, founder of chamber ensemble Border CrosSing, discusses Latinx choral music. 7 p.m. Mon. mnchorale.org.

MUSICIAN MONDAYS WITH ROCK IT MAN ENTERTAINMENT: 8 p.m. Mon. Facebook.

DAKOTA DAVE HULL: 10 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

SCHUBERT CLUB: Violinist Midori and Pianist Leva Jokubaviciute. 7:30 p.m. Tue.; Flying Forms. Noon Thu. schubert.org.

JAZZFEST LIVE: Alicia Renee. 7 p.m. Thu. crowdcast.io/tcjazzfestival.

MUSIC IN THE PARKS VIRTUAL: Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board presents prerecorded concerts. YouTube.

ARTS

EN AVANT: A daylong virtual program of activities to benefit the Cowles Center. Today. $0-$250. thecowlescenter.org.

ART ATTACK: Online art showcase. 5 p.m. today-5 p.m. Mon. shop.nemaa.org

OPEN CASKET 2020: Casket Arts Fall Open Studio online event. 5 p.m.today-5 p.m. Sun. casketarts.com.

PEGGY'S HOLIDAY: Fine art and craft show. Sat.-Dec. 15. peggysholidayboutique.com.

HUGE THEATER: "Creature Feature Online," an improvised monster movie. 8 p.m. today. hugetheater.com.

COMEDYSPORTZ: Live virtual matches. 7:30 p.m. Sat. csztwincities.com.

BRAVE NEW WORKSHOP: A virtual performance. 8 p.m. Sat. Facebook and YouTube.

MINNEAPOLIS INSTITUTE OF ART: "Foot in the Door 5: The Virtual Exhibition," works by various artists that fit within 1 cubic foot. Ends Tue. artsmia.org.

KAIROS ALIVE!: A collaboration with the Minnesota Orchestra featuring music and dance. 10:30 a.m. Thu. kairosalive.org.

CHILDREN'S THEATRE COMPANY: "Last Stop on Market Street." Mon.-Nov. 22. childrenstheatre.org.

EUROPEAN CHRISTMAS MARKET: A virtual market of works by local crafters and artisans. Ends Dec. 24. stpaulchristmasmarket.org.

GOLDSTEIN MUSEUM OF DESIGN: Virtual gallery tours and online activities. goldstein.design.umn.edu.

GROVELAND GALLERY: Works by Kit Wilson and Jean Gumpper. Ends Nov. 28. grovelandgallery.com

LANDMARK CENTER: "Public Art: The Permanent Collection of Landmark Center." landmarkcenter.org.

MSP FILM SOCIETY: Virtual screenings. mspfilm.org.

OPEN EYE FIGURE THEATRE: "To the Moon." Ends Nov. 30. openeyetheatre.org.

FAMILY

FIREFIGHTER STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. today. Carver County Library Facebook page.

VIRTUAL FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:20 a.m. today. Ramsey County Library Facebook page.

BEHIND THE SCENES: BELL MUSEUM: A virtual tour explores dioramas and murals. Noon today. umnalumni.org.

SENSORY ALLIANCE SENSORY PLAYDATE: 10 a.m. Sat. proofalliance.org.

SASSY LASSY TRIVIA: 8 p.m. Sat., Wed. Facebook.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS PUBLIC LIBRARY: Stay at Home Story Time. 10:30 a.m. Mon. Facebook.

AMERICAN SWEDISH INSTITUTE: Virtual Makers Morning. 10:30 a.m. Tue. Stories in a Snapshot. 2 p.m. Tue. asimn.org.

VIRTUAL FAMILY GAME NIGHT: 4 p.m. Thu. washcolib.org.

MINNESOTA HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Online exhibit "Votes for Women." mnhs.org.

OWAMNI FALLING WATER FESTIVAL: Virtual programs and activities Ends Nov. 30. minneapolisparks.org.

ST. PAUL WALKING TOURS: Virtual tours of Rice Park, Landmark Center and the Great River tour. landmarkcenter.org.

BOOKS

MAGNUS NILSSON: "Fäviken: 4015 Days, Beginning to End." 11 a.m. Sat. $75-$250. asimn.org.

SHEILA PACKA AND BLAIR POWLESS: Poetry reading. 3 p.m. Sun. duluthpoetlaureate.org.

KAO KALIA YANG: "Somewhere in the Unknown World." 7 p.m. Tue. subtextbooks.com; 2 p.m. Thu. $10. loft.org.

CHRIS STEDMAN: "IRL: Finding Realness, Meaning, and Belonging in Our Digital Lives." 7 p.m. Thu. subtextbooks.com.

BRIAN SATROM, JOANNE ESER AND PAMELA CARTER JOERN: Poetry reading. 8 p.m. Thu. Facebook.