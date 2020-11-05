MUSIC
CANTUS: Today-Sun. $20. cantussings.org.
UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA SCHOOL OF MUSIC: Guitarists Maja Radovanlija, Milena Petkovik and Ben Kunkel. Noon today. z.umn.edu.
BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig with Don Stiernberg. 4 p.m. today. Facebook.
MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA: Works by Sibelius, Ballard and Mendelssohn. 8 p.m. today. minnesotaorchestra.org.
HOOKSTREAM: #MeTooMPLS. 8 p.m. today. thehookmpls.com.
SOUNDS FROM ST. OLAF: Chamber singers, Choir and Orchestra. 3:30 p.m. Sun. YouTube.
MINNESOTA CHORALE: Ahmed Anzaldua, founder of chamber ensemble Border CrosSing, discusses Latinx choral music. 7 p.m. Mon. mnchorale.org.
MUSICIAN MONDAYS WITH ROCK IT MAN ENTERTAINMENT: 8 p.m. Mon. Facebook.
DAKOTA DAVE HULL: 10 a.m. Tue. Facebook.
SCHUBERT CLUB: Violinist Midori and Pianist Leva Jokubaviciute. 7:30 p.m. Tue.; Flying Forms. Noon Thu. schubert.org.
JAZZFEST LIVE: Alicia Renee. 7 p.m. Thu. crowdcast.io/tcjazzfestival.
MUSIC IN THE PARKS VIRTUAL: Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board presents prerecorded concerts. YouTube.
ARTS
EN AVANT: A daylong virtual program of activities to benefit the Cowles Center. Today. $0-$250. thecowlescenter.org.
ART ATTACK: Online art showcase. 5 p.m. today-5 p.m. Mon. shop.nemaa.org
OPEN CASKET 2020: Casket Arts Fall Open Studio online event. 5 p.m.today-5 p.m. Sun. casketarts.com.
PEGGY'S HOLIDAY: Fine art and craft show. Sat.-Dec. 15. peggysholidayboutique.com.
HUGE THEATER: "Creature Feature Online," an improvised monster movie. 8 p.m. today. hugetheater.com.
COMEDYSPORTZ: Live virtual matches. 7:30 p.m. Sat. csztwincities.com.
BRAVE NEW WORKSHOP: A virtual performance. 8 p.m. Sat. Facebook and YouTube.
MINNEAPOLIS INSTITUTE OF ART: "Foot in the Door 5: The Virtual Exhibition," works by various artists that fit within 1 cubic foot. Ends Tue. artsmia.org.
KAIROS ALIVE!: A collaboration with the Minnesota Orchestra featuring music and dance. 10:30 a.m. Thu. kairosalive.org.
CHILDREN'S THEATRE COMPANY: "Last Stop on Market Street." Mon.-Nov. 22. childrenstheatre.org.
EUROPEAN CHRISTMAS MARKET: A virtual market of works by local crafters and artisans. Ends Dec. 24. stpaulchristmasmarket.org.
GOLDSTEIN MUSEUM OF DESIGN: Virtual gallery tours and online activities. goldstein.design.umn.edu.
GROVELAND GALLERY: Works by Kit Wilson and Jean Gumpper. Ends Nov. 28. grovelandgallery.com
LANDMARK CENTER: "Public Art: The Permanent Collection of Landmark Center." landmarkcenter.org.
MSP FILM SOCIETY: Virtual screenings. mspfilm.org.
OPEN EYE FIGURE THEATRE: "To the Moon." Ends Nov. 30. openeyetheatre.org.
FAMILY
FIREFIGHTER STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. today. Carver County Library Facebook page.
VIRTUAL FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:20 a.m. today. Ramsey County Library Facebook page.
BEHIND THE SCENES: BELL MUSEUM: A virtual tour explores dioramas and murals. Noon today. umnalumni.org.
SENSORY ALLIANCE SENSORY PLAYDATE: 10 a.m. Sat. proofalliance.org.
SASSY LASSY TRIVIA: 8 p.m. Sat., Wed. Facebook.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS PUBLIC LIBRARY: Stay at Home Story Time. 10:30 a.m. Mon. Facebook.
AMERICAN SWEDISH INSTITUTE: Virtual Makers Morning. 10:30 a.m. Tue. Stories in a Snapshot. 2 p.m. Tue. asimn.org.
VIRTUAL FAMILY GAME NIGHT: 4 p.m. Thu. washcolib.org.
MINNESOTA HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Online exhibit "Votes for Women." mnhs.org.
OWAMNI FALLING WATER FESTIVAL: Virtual programs and activities Ends Nov. 30. minneapolisparks.org.
ST. PAUL WALKING TOURS: Virtual tours of Rice Park, Landmark Center and the Great River tour. landmarkcenter.org.
BOOKS
MAGNUS NILSSON: "Fäviken: 4015 Days, Beginning to End." 11 a.m. Sat. $75-$250. asimn.org.
SHEILA PACKA AND BLAIR POWLESS: Poetry reading. 3 p.m. Sun. duluthpoetlaureate.org.
KAO KALIA YANG: "Somewhere in the Unknown World." 7 p.m. Tue. subtextbooks.com; 2 p.m. Thu. $10. loft.org.
CHRIS STEDMAN: "IRL: Finding Realness, Meaning, and Belonging in Our Digital Lives." 7 p.m. Thu. subtextbooks.com.
BRIAN SATROM, JOANNE ESER AND PAMELA CARTER JOERN: Poetry reading. 8 p.m. Thu. Facebook.