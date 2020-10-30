For once, KDWB-FM listeners in the Twin Cities won’t miss out on the biggest names or have to go out on a Monday night to enjoy the iHeartRadio chain’s Jingle Ball holiday concert franchise. Of course, that’s because nobody is leaving the house this year.

The pandemic version of the Jingle Ball concerts will be a one-night-only affair broadcast across radio stations (including KDWB, 101.3 FM) on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. CT and then shown as a TV special Dec. 14 on the CW Network. Performers will include Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat and the wholly un-merry Lewis Capaldi.

“I wish we were all going to be IN PERSON seeing this,” KDWB host Zach Dillon tweeted with this morning’s lineup announcement.

Typically, KDWB gets a B-list roster of stars from the lineup that performs at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball concerts in not-always-bigger markets across the country. Like in 2018, when the Twin Cities outlet got the Chainsmokers, G-Eazy and 5 Seconds of Summer while other cities got Mendes, Cardi B and Khalid.

Last year saw Camila Cabello, Katy Perry and a not-all-there Monsta X come to Xcel Center on a Monday night while Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Eilish performed elsewhere.

At least one of this year’s stars, the Amalfi Coast’s new favorite tourism booster Mr. Styles, is still scheduled to play his own concert in person at Xcel Center next year. His Love On Tour date with opener Jenny Lewis from this past summer was rescheduled for Sept. 22.

Billie Eilish earned a rave reception at the sold-out Armory in Minneapolis in June 2019.

@ChrisRstrib