Saturday: There could be a spike in dashboard-related head injuries as Metallicats around the world learn how to headbang along to their favorite band within the confines of their own cars. The Bay Area thrash heroes are pretaping their one and probably only show of 2020 for the drive-in movie concert series that Garth Brooks inaugurated in June. Outdoor theaters hosting it regionally include Mann Theatres Champlin, Long Drive-In in Long Prairie, Verne Drive-In in Luverne, Superior Drive-In in Spirit Lake, Iowa, and River’s Edge near Somerset, Wis., where Metallica actually played in person in 1994. Those were the days. (Dusk Sat. $115 per vehicle, ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica.) CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Friday-Sunday: In normal times, we’d all be headed to the State Fair this weekend. No fair! Strike Theater and Classic Alley Performers have an alternative option with Minnesota State of Unfair, a digital sketch comedy show. It’s the second such show the two groups have hosted in 2020, and this weekend they’ll have shows for three nights straight. Dr. Fauci, dream interpretation and cat nutrition are among the topics for the cast of eight comedy actors serving up laughs on Facebook Live. (7 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Free, facebook.com/striketheatermpls.) Sheila Regan

Monday: Big George Jackson — all 6 feet 6 of him — has been a sizable presence on the Twin Cities blues scene for decades. A 2015 inductee into the Minnesota Blues Hall of Fame, he plays a mean harmonica and sings with authenticity and force, often on songs about his or his parents’ lives. With this summer’s Lowertown Blues & Funk Fest in St. Paul’s Mears Park canceled due to COVID-19, the veteran bluesman will be featured in the virtual Blues Fest Live, via a previously recorded performance. (7 p.m. Mon. Free, lowertownbluesfestival.com/bluesfestlive.) JON BREAM

MUSIC

BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig with Eliza Gilkyson. 4 p.m. today. Facebook.

JIM PELLINGER’S QUARANTINE CAFE: 8 p.m. today. Facebook.

LIVLIVE: With Wills Got Jokes. 8:30 p.m. today. Facebook.

TED HAJNASIEWICZ: 10 a.m. Sat. Facebook.

RUDEGIRL AND BLACKBIRD BRIDGE: 1 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

DJ NOISE AND TOD GELLE: 9:30 p.m. Sat. twitch.tv/groundzeromn.

AL CHURCH + BAND: 7 p.m. Sun. Facebook.

LESLIE VINCENT: 7 p.m. Mon. Facebook and Instagram.

MUSICIAN MONDAYS WITH ROCK IT MAN ENTERTAINMENT: 8 p.m. Mon. Facebook.

DAKOTA DAVE HULL: 10 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

BLUESFEST LIVE: Big George Jackson. 7 p.m. Mon. crowdcast.io/e/blues-fest-live-2.

JAZZ FEST LIVE: Maud Hixson and Rick Carlson. 7 p.m. Thu. crowdcast.io/tcjazzfestival.

HIP @ HOME: Twin Cities Early Music’s live performances recorded or streamed from performers’ homes and locations without audiences. tcearlymusic.org.

MINNEAPOLIS MUSIC IN THE PARKS: Previously recorded concerts. Minneapolis Parks YouTube page.

ST. PAUL CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: Online concert library with recordings of 62 concerts and 122 compositions. thespco.org.



ARTS

STRIKE THEATER: “Minnesota State of UnFair,” an online sketch comedy with Classic Alley Performers. 7 p.m. today-Sun. Facebook.

FISTORIES THEATER COMPANY: “Flight of Finch,” a livestream theater event. 8 p.m. today. Facebook.

CHALKFEST: A virtual event with pre-filmed videos of chalk artists demonstrating their talents. Sat.-Sun. Facebook.

COMEDYSPORTZ: Live virtual matches. 7:30 p.m. Sat. csztwincities.com.

BRAVE NEW WORKSHOP: A virtual performance. 8 p.m. Sat. Facebook and YouTube.

BIOPIC IMPROV JAM: Hosted by Huge Theater. 4 p.m. Sun. Facebook.

AMERICAN POTTERY FESTIVAL: Online exhibition and virtual workshops. Wed.-Sept. 6. nccshop.org.

PARKWAY THEATER: Virtual screenings of independent films. theparkwaytheater.com.

OPEN EYE FIGURE THEATRE: “Kevin Kling’s Greatest Hits & Juicy Bits.” “The Learning Fairy.” Ends Aug. 31. openeyetheatre.org.

CELTIC JUNCTION ARTS CENTER: Free online screening of films through Documentary Educational Resources with themes on social and political activism, human rights and criminal justice. der.org/watch-from-home.

GAMUT GALLERY: “Blank Slate,” a virtual exhibit of works by various artists. Ends Sept. 18. gamutgallerympls.com.

GROVELAND GALLERY: Online catalog of the “Summer Invitational” exhibit. grovelandgallery.com.

ILLUSION THEATER: Fresh Ink series with online streaming of “In this Moment” and “Serving Black Futures: Loving Black Artists.” Ends Sun.

illusiontheater.org.

LANDMARK CENTER: Virtual walking tours. Also online exhibits, “Public Art: The Permanent Collection of Landmark Center” and “Outdoor Painters: Love for Minnesota.” Ends Aug. 31.

THE M @HOME: Online engagement from the Minnesota Museum of American Art, including videos of the current exhibition, “A Choice of Weapons, Honor and Dignity: The Visions of Gordon Parks and Jamel Shabazz.” mmaa.org.

MSP FILM SOCIETY: “Virtual Cinema,” selected films. “We the People: Required Reading,” films with themes of systemic inequality. mspfilm.org.

NORTHERN CLAY CENTER: “Six McKnight Artists,” virtual exhibition of work by 2020 McKnight Artist Fellowship and Residency for Ceramic Artists. Ends Aug. 23. nccshop.org.

THE PHIPPS CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Virtual Members’ Spotlight with original artwork. thephipps.org. Ends Sept. 6.

RIVERVIEW THEATER: Virtual screenings of independent films. riverviewtheater.com.

ROSALUX GALLERY: “Mirror,” various works curated by Danielle Krysa. Ongoing.

SOUND FOR SILENTS: Walker Art Center presents a virtual experience of the annual event with online screenings of experimental films and new scores. Ends Sept. 8. walkerart.org.

WAM@HOME: Virtual tours of the Weisman Art Museum, kid-friendly activities and livestream videos. wam.umn.edu.



FAMILY

STAY-AT-HOME FAIR: The Star Tribune presents 12 days of fair-themed events including trivia challenges, food guide and livestreams of entertainment. Ends Sept. 6. startribune.com/fair.

VIRTUAL FAMILY DAY: Flint Hills Family festival presents mini-concerts, magic tricks, art activities and more. 10 a.m. Sat.-Sept. 7. flinthillsfestival.ordway.org.

SINGABLE STORY TIME: Hosted by Twin Cities Music Therapy Services. 10:30 a.m. today. Facebook.

VIRTUAL WOMEN’S SUFFRAGE TEA: The Dakota County Historical Society presents an online presentation of Minnesota suffragette Sara Colvin. dakotahistory.org.

SASSY LASSY TRIVIA: 8 p.m. Sat., Wed. Facebook.

AMERICAN SWEDISH INSTITUTE: Virtual Makers Morning. 10:30 a.m. Tue. Stories in a Snapshot. 2 p.m. Tue. Online exhibit of the photograph series, “Swedish Dads” by Johan Bavman. asimn.org.

MINNESOTA STATE FAIR VIRTUAL AT-HOME EDITION: Daily demonstrations, contests, videos, entertainment and more. Ends Sept. 7. mnstatefair.org.

ANOKA COUNTY LIBRARY: Live story times. 10:15 a.m. weekdays. Facebook.

CARVER COUNTY LIBRARY: Virtual escape room. Daily; Schiffelly Puppets. Mon.-Fri.; Story time. 10:30 a.m. Mon. & Wed., 6:30 p.m. Mon., Wed. Facebook.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS PUBLIC LIBRARY: Stay at Home Story Time. 10:30 a.m. Mon. columbiaheightsmn.gov.

RAMSEY COUNTY LIBRARY: Virtual family story time. 10:30 a.m. today, Mon.; baby story time, 10:30 a.m. Wed.

ST. PAUL PUBLIC LIBRARY: Mental Health Monday for teens, new activities posted each week. Story time. 10:30 a.m. Tue.-Thu. Art with Z, instructional art videos for teens posted every Friday. Facebook and sppl.org.

WILD RUMPUS BOOKS VIRTUAL STORY TIMES: 7 p.m. Tue.; 6 & 7 p.m. Thu. wildrumpusbooks.com.

HENNEPIN COUNTY LIBRARY: Family story time. 3:30 p.m. Tue.; baby story time. 3:30 p.m. Thu. Facebook.

WASHINGTON COUNTY LIBRARY: Story time and early literacy programs. 10:30 a.m. weekdays. Facebook.

CTC@HOME: Children’s Theatre Company presents videos and activities for families. childrenstheatre.org.

MINNESOTA HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Online exhibit, “Votes for Women.” Opens Wed. mnhs.org.



BOOKS

VIRTUAL BOOKSELLER HAPPY HOUR: In celebration of Independent Bookstore Day, booksellers chat about book recommendations. 6 p.m. Sat. Magers & Quinn Facebook page.

JULIE ORRINGER: “The Flight Portfolio.” 4 p.m. Sun. nextchapterbooksellers.com.

TAMSYN MUIR: “Gideon the Ninth.” 5 p.m. Tue. nextchapterbooksellers.com.

BRIAN HARRISON: “A Change Is Gonna Come.” 7 p.m. Tue. nextchapterbooksellers.com.

GINA LAMANNA AND JULIE CLARK: “Three Single Wives” and “The Last Flight. 7 p.m. Tue. bit.ly/threesinglewiveslaunch.