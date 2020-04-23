With venues across Minnesota closed by the coronavirus pandemic, artists and organizations have turned to the internet to connect with audiences. The Star Tribune will run this calendar each week. To submit items for consideration, e-mail events@startribune.com.

Land of 10,000 Streams

Friday-Sunday: Who says you can’t have a music festival under quarantine? A few dozen Minnesota artists are pooling their names and talent in one virtual location with allotted 20- to 30-minute time slots throughout the weekend. Friday’s list includes John Mark Nelson, Dakota Dave Hull, Joyann Parker, Ben Cook-Feltz, Chris Koza and Jillian Rae. Saturday has Chastity Brown, Heiruspecs, Carnage the Executioner, Katy Vernon, Mark Mallman and Mike Michel. Among Sunday’s list are Charlie Parr, Lakewood Cemetery, Gabriel Douglas, Tim Emmons, Mother Banjo and Martin Devaney. There’s no cover charge and no porta-johns, but organizers are asking viewers to support the performers directly. (Noon Fri.-10 p.m. Sun., landof10kstreams.com.) CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Patrick’s Pandemic Cabaret

Friday: The founder of Patrick’s Cabaret, Patrick Scully, is bringing the cabaret back to life. Scully will serve as master of ceremonies for a live event, offering an eclectic mix of poetry, music and performance. Among the guests are the Loft Literary Center’s Bao Phi, experimental sound duo Beatrix*Jar and playwright Marcy Rendon, who will premiere a new short play. If you’re missing the local scene, it’s a chance to see some new works by local artists. (7:30 p.m. Fri., facebook.com/patrick.scully.96, $15 suggested.) Sheila Regan

Blues Fest Live

Mondays: This summer’s Lowertown Blues & Funk Fest has been postponed until July 2021 due to the pandemic. But organizers still want to showcase live funk, blues and roots music. So they will replay highlights from past festivals in a Monday evening series on the Crowdcast platform. Third-generation zydeco stalwart Chubby Carrier, the Grammy winner who performed in St. Paul in 2018, will kick off the series. (7 p.m. Mon., register at crowdcast.io/e/4i9t398a.) JON BREAM

MUSIC

LOW: 3 p.m. today. Instagram.

BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosted by Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig with Doug Otto. 4 p.m. today. Facebook.

ADAM LEVY, ABY WOLF AND ERIC MAYSON: 5 p.m. today. Facebook.

TAYLOR JAMES DONSKEY: 7 p.m. today. Facebook and Instagram.

DOOMTREE: 8 p.m. Sat. YouTube.

TED HAJNASIEWICZ: 10 a.m. Sat. Facebook.

BAD BAD HATS: 4 p.m. Sat. YouTube.

KELLEY HUNT: 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

PETE MCCAULEY: 7 p.m. Sat. Celtic Junction Facebook page.

MICHAEL SHINES: 7:30 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

FLIP PHONE: Lady Gaga digital dance party. 9 p.m. Sat. Digital drag brunch. 1 p.m. Sun. Facebook.

MOTHER BANJO SUNDAY SINGALONG: 11 a.m. Sun. Facebook.

SHOTGUN RAGTIME BAND: 6:30 p.m. Sun. Facebook.

LYRA BAROQUE ORCHESTRA: Livestream with baroque cellist Charles Asch. 7 p.m. Sun. lyrabaroque.org.

LESLIE VINCENT: 7 p.m. Mon. Facebook and Instagram.

CANTUS IDOL: A fundraiser with virtual performances by current and former members of Cantus. 7 p.m. Mon. Facebook, Instagram and cantussings.org.

MORNINGSIDE AFTER DARK: A virtual showcase with Aby Wolf, Katy Vernon, Dan Israel, Dylan Hicks, Sarah Stonich and more. 7:30 p.m. Mon. Facebook.

VIRTUAL SHANTY SING: With Patrick Farrell. 7:30 p.m. Mon. Facebook.

JEREMY MESSERSMITH: 8 p.m. Mon. Instagram.

SHANNON BLOWTORCH: Quarantine Live online dance party with Mpls. Adonia. 6 p.m. Tue. Quarantinempls.com.

GABRIEL DOUGLAS: 7 p.m. Tue. Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

THE TWINS OF FRANKLIN: 8 p.m. Tue. Instagram.

BEN COOK-FELTZ: 7 p.m. Wed. Facebook.

JILLIAN RAE: 7 p.m. Thu. Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

CAROL Z: 7 p.m. Thu. Brindisi’s Pub Facebook page.

LYNNDELLE: 7 p.m. Thu. Facebook.

ARTS

ST. PAUL ART CRAWL VIRTUAL TOUR: Today-Sun. stpaulartcollective.org.

VIRTURAL ART IN BLOOM: The annual event goes virtual for images, videos and floral interpretations from home. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. today-Sun. Minneapolis Institute of Arts Facebook page.

@HOME: An array of online engagement from the Minnesota Museum of American Art, including short videos of the current exhibition “A Choice of Weapons, Honor and Dignity: The Visions of Gordon Parks and Jamel Shabazz.” mmaa.org

ANANYA DANCE THEATRE: Streaming of previous performances. ananyadancetheatre.org.

ART IS NEVER CANCELLED: Virtual exhibition of works by members of the Solar Arts Community. Ends May 7. Facebook

CIRCA GALLERY: “Lately.” Group exhibition. Ends May 25. artsy.net/circa

GOLDSTEIN MUSEUM OF DESIGN: Virtual gallery tours and online exhibitions. goldstein.design.umn.edu.

HIP AT HOME: A Twin Cities Early Music series of concerts recorded at home or other locations without an audience. tcearlymusic.org.

HISTORY THEATRE AT HOME: Streaming of “Rez Road 2000,” storyteller and poet Jim Northrup’s one-man show. Ends May 7. historytheatre.com

HMONG CULTURAL CENTER MUSEUM: Online exhibit of cultural artifacts sketch drawings by

Seexeng Lee. hmonghistorycenter.org.

LANDMARK CENTER: Virtual tour of “Polish Art: Brooklyn to Minnesota” exhibition. Ends June 7. landmarkcenter.org.

MINNESOTA CHORALE: Weekly musical content by singers and artistic staff. mnchorale.org.

OMNIFEST AT HOME: View films from the Science Museum of Minnesota’s annual film festival including “Dinosaurs Alive,” “Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs” and “Wild Ocean.” smm.org.

OPEN EYE FIGURE THEATRE: Previous performance of “Milly and Tillie.” openeyetheatre.org.

PARKWAY THEATER: Online screenings of independent films. theparkwaytheater.com.

STUDIO PINTURA: Spring floral exhibition virtual show. Ends May 4. YouTube.

TWIN CITIES FILM FEST: Streams of 10 films made in Minnesota. twincitiesfilmfest.org.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA DULUTH VIRTUAL STUDENT EXHIBITION: Ends May 20. d.umn.edu.

WALKER AT HOME: Digital content featuring curator introduction of the museum’s “Living Collections Catalogue.”

Also silent film screenings featuring music by local artists. walkerart.org.

JASON GRAY: Virtual benefit concert for Union Gospel Mission. 6 p.m. today. Facebook.

CHANHASSEN DINNER THEATRES VARIETY SLAM: 7 p.m. today. Facebook and YouTube.

MU-TINI HOUR: Lily Tung Crystal hosts a discussion with George Takei, Lea Salonga and Jay Kuo. 7 p.m. today. theatermu.org.

MIDWAY MIC: Derek Meyers hosts a variety of comedians. 9 p.m. today. Instagram.

WHEELER IN THE SKY THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS: Online benefit performance of “Booth’s Ghost.” 9 p.m. today.-Sun. Ends May 3. Facebook.

RADICAL HOPE: A virtual gala for Mixed Blood Theatre hosted by T. Mychael Rambo. 5 p.m. Sat. mixedblood.com.

IN THE HEART OF THE BEAST PUPPET AND MASK THEATRE: “Stay at Home Puppet Cabaret.” 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

KRISTIN VAN LOON: The dancer and choreographer creates a dance to the backdrop of the photography/installation exhibition “Interpolation” by Sophia Chai. 7 p.m. Sat. hairandnailsart.com.

STEVIE RAY’S COMEDY CABARET: 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

COMEDYSPORTZ: Virtual improv comedy battles. 7:30 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

ACME COMEDY CO: Virtual show with Jackie Kashian, Tommy Ryman and Andy Erikson. 8 p.m. Sat. acmecomedycompany.com.

BRAVE NEW WORKSHOP: Digital comedy series. 8 p.m. Sat. bravenewworkshop.com.

SCHUBERT CLUB: A previous recording of the Pacifica Quartet. 4 p.m. Sun.schubert.org.

MICHAEL’S MONDAY MADNESS: Virtual happy hour with Michael Brindisi, artistic director of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, and actor Michelle Barber. 5 p.m. Mon. Facebook.

FOCUS MOVIE MONDAYS: Live streaming of “My Summer Love.” 5 p.m. Mon. Facebook.

MU MONDAYS: Virtual table readings of work by Asian playwrights. 7 p.m. Mon. theatermu.org.

HUGE THEATER: “Show X Rerun,” previously performed shows. 8 p.m. Mon. YouTube.

ARENA DANCES: Streaming of a previous performance of “Picturing That Day.” 7 p.m. Thu. $35. arena-dances.org.

THEATER THURSDAY: Previous recordings of Landmark Center’s history plays. Noon. Thu.

FAMILY

COMO PARK ZOO & CONSERVATORY: Video tour of the spring flower show. comozooconservatory.org.

STAGES BEYOND THE STAGE: Virtual theater activities for kids. Ongoing. stagestheatre.org.

Z PUPPETS ROSENSCHNOZ: Previous performance of “Through the Narrows.” zpuppets.org.

ANOKA COUNTY LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:15 a.m. weekdays. Facebook.

ST. PAUL PUBLIC LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. weekdays. Facebook.

WASHINGTON COUNTY LIBRARY STORYTIME: 10:30 a.m. weekdays. washcolib.org.

VIRTUAL CRAFT HOUR: Hosted by Neon Green Studio. 2 p.m. daily. Facebook.

DAKOTA COUNTY LIBRARY: Story time. 9:30 a.m. today, Mon. & Wed. Virtual art activities. 2 p.m. Mon.-Fri. West African Storytelling. 10 a.m. Thu. Facebook.

RAMSEY COUNTY LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. today, Mon.; Baby story time. 10:30 a.m. Wed.

CARS AND CAVES VIRTUAL CAR SHOW: 8 a.m. Sat. Two Guys and a Ride YouTube page.

HOPES IN SCROLLS: Ifrah Mansour leads a virtual workshop on making hope scrolls, hosted by In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre. 10 a.m. Sun. Facebook.

ST. PAUL CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: Rebroadcast of the family concert “Race for the Reef.” 10 a.m. Sat. thespco.org

SASSY LASSY TRIVIA: 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

KINDNESS IN ACTION LIVE: Family activities hosted by Doing Good Together. 10 a.m. Tue. & Thu. Facebook.

MINNESOTA HISTORICAL SOCIETY STORY TIME: “Minnesota Bug Hunt,” with Bruce Giebink. 3 p.m. Tue. Minnesota Historical Society Facebook page.

HENNEPIN COUNTY LIBRARY: Family story time. 3:30 p.m. Tue.; Baby story time. 3:30 p.m. Thu. Facebook.

THREE RIVERS PARKS: Naturalist Story Time. Noon today; Nature’s Classroom. 10 a.m. Mon.-Fri.; Story Time in the Barn. 10 a.m. Mon.; Try It Tuesday. 1 p.m. Tue.; E-Co Art for Kids. 3 p.m. Tue.; Stump the Naturalist. 10:15 a.m. Wed. Facebook.

VIRTUAL PJ STORY TIME: 7 p.m. Thu. Wild Rumpus Facebook page.

BOOKS

WORDPLAY FESTIVAL: Virtual book events. loft.org.

VIRTUAL FOLD-ALONG: Virtual activity of making a tunnel book. 11 a.m. today. Minnesota Center for Book Arts’ Facebook page.

THE LOFT: As part of the Boundaries and Border Crossings theme, writer Glenda Reed hosts a digital reading and panel discussion of feminist authors Ann Bancroft, V.V. Ganeshananthan, Carolyn Holbrook, and Ellie Krug. 2 p.m. Sun. theloft.org.

MATT GOLDMAN: 7 p.m. Mon. wasecalesueurlibraries.com.

MINNESOTA BOOK AWARDS: Livestream ceremony. 7 p.m. Tue. thefriends.org/mnba.

J. RYAN STRADAL: “The Lager Queen of Minnesota. 7 p.m. Wed. booksandbars.com.

VIRGINIA WRIGHT-PETERSON: Virtual book launch for “A Woman’s War, Too.” 7 p.m. Wed. Minnesota Historical Society Facebook page.

MARGARET HASSE: The co-editor of “Rocked by the Waters: Poems of Motherhood” is joined with 14 readers for a digital presentation. 7:15 p.m. Wed. nodinpress.com.