Gary Rue

Friday: Minnesota music man Gary Rue has had a remarkably varied career, serving as music director for '60s star Gene Pitney and composing for such theater fare as "The Stinky Cheese Man." He has performed in tribute bands to Buddy Holly, the Beatles and vintage country. But Rue also does that singer-songwriter thing. In a livestream concert, he will revisit his wide-ranging 2008 disc, "Show Up and Shoot," featuring the kitschy nugget "Pam, Don't Take My Spam," and chat with virtual viewers. (7:30 p.m. Fri. $20; paradisecenterforthearts.ticketspice.com/gary-rue-virtual-concert.)

Jon Bream

Scream It Off Screen

Friday: In the before-times, "Scream It Off Screen" was a film series held at the Parkway Theater where audiences decided after three minutes whether to continue watching a short independent film by screaming or not. In pandemic times, the series has a similar structure, without the screaming, though of course you can still scream inside your heart. Instead, after four minutes, audiences click to let the film keep going or have it stop. At the end of the night, all films that were shown all the way through will compete for a cash prize, again by interactive vote. (9 p.m. Fri. Donations accepted; screamitoffscreen.com.)

Sheila Regan