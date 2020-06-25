Twin Cities Pride

This weekend’s virtual parade has been canceled; instead Twin Cities Pride will use its platform to support groups marching Sunday in Minneapolis for George Floyd and transgender rights. But Pride will go ahead with its Virtual Marketplace from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Visit virtualtcpride.org and explore an online map with links to local Pride-supporting businesses, or participate in virtual meet-and-greets with vendors. Check out the site for other online events, including performances. Meanwhile, other groups are hosting their own Pride events, including Transcendence Cabaret. (8-10 p.m. Sat., Facebook.com/TranscendenceCabaret) -Sheila Regan

Common Sound

The St. Louis Park music fest launched to bring a neighboring synagogue and church together is hoping to reach across many other aisles with its 2020 virtual installment. Beth El Synagogue teamed with the Twin Cities Film Fest to produce two different “concert-like” video tracks — including one for kids — featuring previously recorded performances by the Doomtree crew, Jeremy Messersmith, Lisa Loeb, Jonatha Brooke, Black Market Brass, Koo Koo Kanga Roo and more. Tickets ($11 apiece) allow you to view them anytime through Sunday and benefit Second Harvest Heartland and Minnesota Central Kitchen. (commonsoundfestival.com.) -Chris Riemenschneider

Jamecia Bennett

She has raised roofs with the Grammy-winning Sounds of Blackness and sparkled in the musicals “Crowns,” “The Wiz” and “Marie and Rosetta.” This weekend, the soul-stirring, blues-belting, gospel-shouting powerhouse will perform a rare outdoor concert, dubbed Family Pride in the Neighborhood (capacity 100 people in Brooklyn Park), that will be livestreamed via Park Square Theatre’s Facebook page. (6 p.m. Sun., $25 donation suggested, parksquaretheatre.org.) -Jon Bream

MUSIC

STREAMFEST: Jazz Central Studios presents a livestreaming jazz festival with performances by Chris Bates, Sarah M. Greer, Solomon Parham, Charlie Lincoln, LA Buckner and more. Today-Sun. Facebook and YouTube.

BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig and Becky Buller. 4 p.m. today. Facebook.

MARK MALLMAN: 8 p.m. today. Facebook.

SHIRTS & SKINS: 8:30 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

TED HAJNASIEWICZ: 10 a.m. Sat. Facebook.

MICHAEL MONROE: 6:45 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

KELLEY HUNT: With Allena Ross. 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

DHARMA: 8 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

HOOKSTREAM: Mae Simpson. 9 p.m. today; Charlie Parr. 9 p.m. Sat. thehookmpls.com.

MOTHER BANJO SUNDAY SINGALONG: 11 a.m. Sun. Facebook.

JONATHA BROOKE: 2 p.m. Mon. Facebook and Instagram.

BLUES FEST LIVE: Big George Jackson. 7 p.m. Mon. crowdcast.io/e/blues-fest-live-2.

LESLIE VINCENT: 7 p.m. Mon. Facebook and Instagram.

JEREMY MESSERSMITH: 8 p.m. Mon. Instagram.

DAKOTA DAVE HULL: 10 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

JAZZ FEST LIVE: Jordan Anderson. 7 p.m. Thu. crowdcast.io/tcjazzfestival.

COMMON SOUND VIRTUAL MUSIC FESTIVAL: With Doomtree, Lisa Loeb, Ali Gray, Koo Koo Kanga Roo, Milkshake Music and more. Today-Sun. $11. commonsoundfestival.com.

HIP @ HOME: Twin Cities Early Music series of live performances recorded or streamed from performers’ homes and locations without audiences. tcearlymusic.org.

ARTS

VIRTUAL EAGAN ART FESTIVAL: Online slideshow of festival artists with links to their web platforms to browse and purchase artwork. Today-July 31. eaganartfestival.org.

FRENCH ROAST: A roast-style comedy show with Franqi French and Stephen Campbell. 9 p.m. today. eventbrite.com

COMEDYSPORTZ: 7:30 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

PATRICK’S CABARET: 7:30 p.m. Sat. $15. patrickscully.org.

BRAVE NEW WORKSHOP: A digital comedy series. 8 p.m. Sat. Facebook and YouTube.

TRANSCENDENCE CABARET: 8 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

HUGE THEATER: “Show X Rerun,” previously performed shows. 8 p.m. Mon. YouTube.

REVERB ROOM: Public Art St. Paul’s conversation series with artist Aaron Ortiz. 7 p.m. Tue. eventbrite.com.

THEATER THURSDAY: Previous recordings of Landmark Center’s history plays. Noon. Thu. landmarkcenter.org.

LIBRARY HAPPY HOUR: A discussion of pop culture and irrelevant topics. Hosted by Hennepin County Public Library. 5 p.m. Thu. hclib.bibliocommons.com.

GROVELAND GALLERY: “House & Universe,” works by Michael Banning. Also new work by Kristie Bretzke. Ends Tue. grovelandgallery.com.

INTERACT CENTER FOR VISUAL & PERFORMING ARTS: “We Are Not Disposable,” a virtual exhibition of works by 44 artists responding to public perceptions about disabilities. shop.interactcenter.org. Ends Aug. 1.

LANDMARK CENTER: “Public Art: The Permanent Collection of Landmark Center,” virtual exhibit. Ends Aug. 31.

LIGHT GREY LAB: “Senior Show 2020,” Works by emerging graduates. lightgreyartlab.com. Ends Tue.

THE M @HOME: Online engagement from the Minnesota Museum of American Art, including short videos of the current exhibition, “A Choice of Weapons, Honor and Dignity: The Visions of Gordon Parks and Jamel Shabazz.” mmaa.org.

MSP FILM SOCIETY: “Virtual Cinema,” selected films. “MSPIFF39 Redefined,” best of fest select films. mspfilm.org.

OMNIFEST AT HOME: View films from the Science Museum of Minnesota’s annual film festival, including “Dinosaurs Alive,” “Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs” and “Wild Ocean.” smm.org.

OPEN EYE FIGURE THEATRE: “The Learning Fairy.” Ends Tue. “Nothing Is Something.” Opens Wed.-July 31. openeyetheatre.org.

SCHUBERT CLUB: Virtual winners recital video from this year’s digital competition. schubert.org.

TRYLON CINEMA: Online streaming of feature films. trylon.org.

WALKER AT HOME: Online archive of dialogues, live artist talks and film retrospectives. “Faye Driscoll: Come On In” online experience. Jewelry & Accessory Makers Mart through Sun. walkerart.org.

WAM@HOME: Virtual art tours of the Weisman Art Museum’s collections, kid-friendly activities and livestream videos. wam.umn.edu.

FAMILY

ANOKA COUNTY LIBRARY: Live storytimes. 10:15 a.m. weekdays. Facebook.

CARVER COUNTY LIBRARY: The Bakken Museum War of the Currents. Live Storytime. 10:30 & 6:30 p.m. Mon., 10:30 a.m. Wed.; today-Sun.; Super storytime Dragons, Unicorns and Yetis, Oh My! 10:30 a.m. & 6:30 p.m. Tue.; Brodini comedy magic videos. Mon.-Thu.; Lego Challenge. Tue.-Thu. Facebook.

RAMSEY COUNTY LIBRARY: Virtual family storytime, 10:30 a.m. today, Mon.; baby storytime, 10:30 a.m. Wed.

SASSY LASSY TRIVIA: 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

ST. PAUL PUBLIC LIBRARY: Storytime. 10:30 a.m. Tue.-Thu. Facebook.

HENNEPIN COUNTY LIBRARY: Family storytime. 3:30 p.m. Tue.; Baby storytime. 3:30 p.m. Thu. Facebook.

PRIDE TRIVIA: Presented by Trivia Mafia. 7 p.m. Tue. Twitch.

WASHINGTON COUNTY LIBRARY: Storytime and early literacy programs. 10:30 a.m. weekdays. Facebook.

MINNESOTA LANDSCAPE ARBORETUM STORYTIME AND CRAFTS AT HOME: 10:30 a.m. Thu. arboretum.umn.edu.

VIRTUAL TRAIN DAYS: A six-part video miniseries highlighting memories of St. Paul’s Union Depot, including interviews with railroad experts and train history. Also activities for download. uniondepot.org/traindays.

BOOKS

VIRTUAL FOLD-ALONG: The Minnesota Center for Book Arts leads a class. 11 a.m. today. Facebook.

BLACK WRITERS HEALING: Authors discuss writing about their experiences. With Carolyn Holbrook, Artika Tyner, Jesse Ross, Keno Evol, Terrance Shambley Jr., and Tish Jones and Chavah Gabrielle. 2 p.m. Sat. eventbrite.com

ERIC HOLTHAUS: “The Future of Earth.” 7 p.m. Tue. nextchapterbooksellers.com.

ALISON MCGHEE: “The Opposite of Fate. 7 p.m. Wed. Magers & Quinn Facebook page.