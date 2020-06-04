The Steeles

Now: On Thursday last week, Jearlyn Steele called Dakota proprietor Lowell Pickett, saying the Steeles needed to sing. So in response to what was happening in the Twin Cities in the wake of George Floyd's death, the Steeles gave an impromptu, livestreamed two-hour concert for healing on Saturday in Jevetta Steele's front yard. Captured by three cameras with good-quality audio, the Steele siblings purged pain, soothed souls and raised spirits with soul classics, pop prayers, Steele originals, solace-seeking sermons and a liberating, exhilarating "Wang Dang Doodle." Included were guest appearances by Patty Peterson, Sara Groves, Amondo Dickerson and others as well as a first-rate band. The unrehearsed, overwhelmingly emotional performance is exactly what Minnesota needs right now. It is archived on the Dakota's Facebook page.

JON BREAM

ComedySportz Twin Cities vs. ComedySportz Seattle

Saturday: Minnesota has shown dramatic signs of opening up recently, but for the entertainment world, including music, theater and comedy, things are still very much happening virtually only. ComedySportz Twin Cities brings its competitive brand of laughs, with opposing teams wearing red and blue, to the comfort of your living room as they face off against ComedySportz Seattle. Audience members can join the chat to offer suggestions in this streaming, pay-what-you-can show for all ages. (7:30 p.m. Sat., sliding scale, csztwincities.com.)

Sheila Regan

Blues Fest Live

Mondays: Since their big, groovy get-together in July was canceled, organizers of the Lowertown Blues & Funk Fest are livestreaming virtual performances via Crowdcast each week with some of the acts that were due to play. This week features Joyann Parker and her guitarist Mark Lamoine, who showed off their classic, soulful and semi-twangy blues power last week at the Crooners drive-in concert series and have been playing their own requests gig at home every Wednesday. This month's other players in the Lowertown series are Hamilton Loomis on June 15, Mark Cameron on June 22 and Big George Jackson on June 29. (7 p.m. Mon., crowdcast.io/lowertownfest; and 7 p.m. Wed., Facebook and Instagram.)

Chris Riemenschneider