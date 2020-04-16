Note to readers: With venues across Minnesota closed by the coronavirus pandemic, artists and organizations have turned to the internet to connect with audiences. The Star Tribune will run this calendar each week. To submit items for consideration, e-mail events@startribune.com.

‘It’s Friday, I’m in Low’

Fridays: Being married to your bandmate certainly makes it easier to put on a virtual concert from your home. Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker, co-founders of Minnesota’s enduringly innovative and acclaimed indie-rock trio Low, launched this new weekly series from their Duluth home two weeks ago and are settling into a routine, though there’s never anything routine about their harmonious and haunting music. (3 p.m. every Fri., Instagram Live) Chris Riemenschneider

‘Songs for Feeling Better: A Virtual Cabaret’

Friday: Actor and singer Colleen Somerville, whose credits include the Ordway Cabaret Series and the Fringe Festival, is putting together an evening of cabaret singing from her home. Somerville plans for it to be an ongoing event, featuring herself and other local singers. Perhaps some jazzy show tunes and Bette Midler numbers will put a smile on your face. (8 p.m. Fri., Somerville Productions on Facebook or facebook.com/events/832721093903776) Sheila Regan

Bridge the Gap benefit concert

Monday: We’re all missing live music, and bartenders, wait staff and others in the service industry are missing the music as well as our tips. So Vemos, a hospitality software company, and Icehouse, the cool Minneapolis music venue/restaurant, are staging Bridge the Gap, a livestreamed benefit concert for Twin Cities service workers. A parade of Minnesota musicians will perform at Icehouse including the 4onthefloor’s Gabe Douglas, gospel-soul powerhouse PaviElle, electronics wiz Dosh and jazz drummer extraordinaire Dave King. Tickets cost $11, which is the current minimum wage in Minneapolis. (6-10 p.m. Mon., vemos.io/bridgethegap) Jon Bream

MUSIC

HIP AT HOME: A Twin Cities Early Music series of concerts recorded at home or other locations without an audience. tcearlymusic.org.

MINNESOTA CHORALE: Weekly musical content by singers and artistic staff. mnchorale.org.

MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA: Performances of musicians from home. minnesotaorchestra.org/athome.

HOREY-LANG DUO: Violinist Jennifer Lang and marimba player Scotty Horey. Noon & 7 p.m. today. lyrabaroque.org.

BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: With Dakota Dave Hull. 4 p.m. today. Facebook.

MN BANDS TOGETHER: Soul Asylum, Chris Hawkey, Nunnabove, Nur-D and more. 6:30 p.m. today. Facebook and Youtube.

MARK MALLMAN: 8 p.m. today. Facebook.

TED HAJNASIEWICZ: 10 a.m. Sat. Facebook.

KOO KOO KANGA ROO: 11 a.m. Sat. Youtube.

KELLEY HUNT: 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

ST. PAUL CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: Live rebroadcast of Ruth Reinhardt conducting Schubert’s Fifth Symphony. 8 p.m. Sat. the­spco.org.

DEPECHE MODE VIRTUAL DANCE PARTY: DJ’s Andi Harriman and Grant Mayland. 9 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

FLIP PHONE: Taylor Swift digital dance party. 9 p.m. Sat. Join Zoom meeting using password 093511. Digital drag brunch. 1 p.m. Sun. Facebook.

MASON JENNINGS: 9 p.m. Sat. Youtube.

SATURDAY NIGHT IN-HOUSE PARTY: Hosted by Big Bang with a variety of DJs. 9 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

DANNY DIAMOND AND ANNA LETHERT: 3 p.m. Sun. Celtic Junction Arts Center Facebook page.

NATIONAL LUTHERAN CHOIR: 4 p.m. Sun. nlca.com.

VICKY EMERSON: 5 p.m. Sun. Facebook.

WILLIE WISELY: 5 p.m. Sun. Facebook.

BRIDGE THE GAP BENEFIT CONCERT: With PaviElle, the 4onthefloor, Dave King and more. 6 p.m. Mon. $11. Vemos.io https://www.vemos.io/bridge

thegap-tickets/.

CANTUS IDOL: A fundraiser with virtual performances by current and former members of Cantus. 7 p.m. Mon. Facebook, Instagram and cantussings.org.

JEREMY MESSERSMITH: 8 p.m. Mon. Instagram.

VIRTUAL DISTANCING LIVE OPEN MIKE: Hosted by Ali Sultan. 8:30 p.m. Mon. Instagram.

GABRIEL DOUGLAS: 7 p.m. Tue. Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

TIM SIGLER: 9 p.m. Thu. Facebook.

ARTS

@HOME: An array of online engagement from the Minnesota Museum of American Art, including short videos of the current exhibition “A Choice of Weapons, Honor and Dignity: The Visions of Gordon Parks and Jamel Shabazz.” mmaa.org

ANANYA DANCE THEATRE: Streaming previous performances. ananyadancetheatre.org.

ART IS NEVER CANCELLED: Virtual exhibition of works by members of the Solar Arts Community. Ends May 7. Facebook

CIRCA GALLERY: “Lately.” Group exhibition. Ends May 25. artsy.net/circa

COWLES CLASSROOM: Arts education programs. Youtube. Also a master class dance series 1 p.m. Mon.-Thu.

Instagram.

FRANCONIA SCULPTURE PARK: Virtual tour of highlighted sculptures. 12:30 p.m. Mondays & Thursdays through April 23. Facebook and Instagram.

HMONG CULTURAL CENTER MUSEUM: Online exhibit of cultural artifacts sketch drawings by

Seexeng Lee. hmonghistorycenter.org.

LANDMARK CENTER: Virtual tour of “Polish Art: Brooklyn to Minnesota” exhibition. Ends June 7. landmarkcenter.org.

THE MOVING COMPANY: Streaming of the 2017 production “Speechless.” Vimeo.

MSP FILM SOCIETY: Select online screenings of movies that were to screen at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival. Mspfilm.org.

OPEN EYE FIGURE THEATRE: Videos of previous productions. openeyetheatre.org.

SEASONS ON ST. CROIX GALLERY: Virtual tour of “Color & Texture: Experienced Through Abstracted Landscapes,” works by Katie Clymer and Nanci Yermakoff. YouTube.

STUDIO PINTURA: Spring floral exhibition virtual show. Ends May 4. YouTube.

TWIN CITIES FILM FEST: Streams of 10 films made in Minnesota. twincitiesfilmfest.org.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA DULUTH VIRTUAL STUDENT EXHIBITION: Ends May 20. d.umn.edu.

WALKER AT HOME: Digital content featuring curator introduction of the museum’s “Living Collections Catalogue.”

Also silent film screenings featuring music by local artists. walkerart.org.

WEINSTEIN HAMMONS GALLERY: “The Garden.” Online exhibition of work by Erik Madigan Heck. weinsteinhammons.com

CHANHASSEN DINNER THEATRE VARIETY SLAM: 7 p.m. today. Facebook and Youtube.

MU-TINI HOUR: Lily Tung Crystal hosts a discussion with playwright Lauren Yee and actor Joe Ngo. 7 p.m. today. theatermu.org.

MIDWAY MIC: Derek Meyers hosts a variety of comedians. 9 p.m. today. Instagram.

HUGE THEATER: “Dumb Machine,” Jill Bernard’s one-woman show. 10:30 p.m. today. Facebook. “Show X Rerun,” previous performed shows. 8 p.m. Mon. Youtube.

STEVIE RAY’S COMEDY CABARET: 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

COMEDYSPORTZ: Virtual improv comedy battles. 7:30 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

BRAVE NEW WORKSHOP: Digital comedy series. 8 p.m. Sat. bravenewworkshop.com.

CURATING AS HEALING: The Minnesota Museum of American Art and the Emerging Curators Institute present a conversation and Q&A with Cara Page. 1 p.m. Sun. Zoom.

MICHAEL’S MONDAY MADNESS: Virtual happy hour with Michael Brindisi, artistic director of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres and actor Michelle Barber. 5 p.m. Mon. Facebook.

MU MONDAYS: Virtual table readings of work by Asian playwrights. 7 p.m. Mon. theatermu.org.

PARK SQUARE THEATRE: “The Mysterious Old Radio Listening Society.” 7:30 p.m. Mon. $23. parksquaretheatre.org.

FANTASTIC VOYAGE IMPROV: 7 p.m. Wed. Facebook.

THEATER THURSDAY: Previous recordings of Landmark Center’s history plays. Noon. Thu.

NORTHEAST SCULPTURE GALLERY & FACTORY: Livestream demonstration of a metal pour. 7 p.m. Thu. Facebook.

FOCUS MOVIE MONDAYS: Live watch party with Kevin Smith and screening of “Mallrats.” 5 p.m. Mon. Facebook.

FAMILY

COMO PARK ZOO & CONSERVATORY: Video tour of the spring flower show. comozooconservatory.org.

STAGES BEYOND THE STAGE: Virtual theater activities for kids. Ongoing. stagestheatre.org.

ST. PAUL PUBLIC LIBRARY STORYTIME: 10:30 a.m. weekdays. Facebook.

VIRTUAL CRAFT HOUR: Hosted by Neon Green Studio. 2 p.m. daily. Facebook.

BAREFOOT PUPPET THEATRE: 11 a.m. today; Mon.-Thu. Facebook.

NATURALISTS LIVE: Wargo Center naturalists livestream fun topics. 10 a.m. today. Facebook.

VIRTUAL TRIVIA: Hosted by Lift Bridge Brewery. 5:30 p.m. today, Tue. Facebook.

FAMILY EXPLORATIONS: “The Secret Sauce to Survival,” a puppet show and workshop. 10 a.m. Sat. Theater Mu Facebook page.

SASSY LASSY TRIVIA: 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

MINNESOTA HISTORICAL SOCIETY STORYTIME: “The Forever Sky,” with Thomas Peacock. 3 p.m. Mon. Minnesota Historical Society Facebook page.

URBAN EXPEDITION: POLAND AND HUNGARY: A virtual experience of the Landmark Center’s programming. 11 a.m. Mon-Tue. landmarkcenter.org.

HENNEPIN COUNTY LIBRARY: Family storytime. 3:30 p.m. Tue.; baby storytime. 3:30 p.m. Thu. Facebook.

THREE RIVERS PARKS: Naturalist Storytime. Noon today; Nature’s Classroom. 10 a.m. Mon.-Fri.; Storytime in the Barn. 10 a.m. Mon.; Try It Tuesday. 1 p.m. Tue.; E-Co Art for Kids. 3 p.m. Tue.; Stump the Naturalist. 10:15 a.m. Wed. Facebook.

VIRTUAL PJ STORY TIME: 7 p.m. Thu. Wild Rumpus Facebook page.

BOOKS

VIRTUAL FOLD-ALONG: Virtual activity of a petal fold book. Minnesota Center for Book Arts Facebook page.

WORDPLAY FESTIVAL: Virtual book events. loft.org.

GREEN CARD VOICES: Virtual story stitch gala. 4 p.m. Sat. $55. greencardvoices.com.

MINDY MEJIA: “Strike Me Down.” 7 p.m. Mon. Next Chapter Books Facebook page.

PETER GEYE: “Northernmost.” 7 p.m. Mon. wasecalesueurlibraries.com.

EMILY ST. JOHN MANDEL: “The Glass Hotel.” 7 p.m. Tue. Next Chapter Books Facebook page.

JACK ZIPES: Speaks on his books and the meaning of fairy tales. 7 p.m. Tue. wasecalesueurlibraries.com.

CURT BROWN: “Minnesota, 1918.” 7 p.m. Wed. Minnesota Historical Society Facebook page.