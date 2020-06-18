HookStream: Davina & the Vagabonds

Friday: After its near-miraculous survival in the destructive E. Lake Street riots, the Hook & Ladder Theatre is ready to launch its HookStream virtual series — three weeks late, but hardly short on talent. Piano-plunking jazz/soul bellower Davina Lozier and her funky Vagabonds will put the “kick” in the series kickoff at 8 p.m. Friday, produced on a real stage with a pro video and audio crew but no audience (yet). A $15 virtual ticket is required for opening night, but Saturday’s show with Grayson DeWolfe and next Thursday’s gig by the New Primitives will be up for free. Upcoming HookStreamers include Mae Simpson (June 26), Charlie Parr (June 27), GB Leighton (July 9), Big George Jackson (July 16) and a pared-down Roots, Rock & Deep Blues Fest on July 18. (thehookmpls.com/hookstream.) Chris Riemenschneider

Midsommar Celebration

Saturday: The American Swedish Institute’s annual Midsommar is generally a lavish affair with cocktails and mingling amid the museum’s gorgeous grounds and the Turnblad Mansion. Because of the coronavirus, this year’s festivities will look a bit different, but you can still enjoy some Scandinavian music and arts through a virtual event. The celebration includes two different Zoom sessions, including one that teaches a Midsommar pole dance and another focused on Swedish drinking songs. Meanwhile, ASI will stream music all afternoon, including Nordic singer/songwriter and musician Sofia Talvik and trumpet player Oskar Stenmark, as well as performances by ASI’s Male Chorus and the Spelmanslag fiddling group. (Noon-5 p.m. Sat., asimn.org/midsommar2020.) Sheila Regan

Thomasina Petrus

Saturday: Here is a concert with two options: Enjoy it live outdoors in person or livestream it wherever is convenient. Singer/actress Thomasina Petrus, who has appeared at the Guthrie, Penumbra, Mixed Blood and other Twin Cities theaters, will perform a benefit for Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts in Fridley. A versatile singer who can do justice to any of the divas, Petrus may be best known for her knockout performance as Billie Holiday in “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” at the Jungle Theater. Petrus will sing at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Manomin Park, adjacent to the arts center. Reservations are required to attend the concert but not to stream it on Facebook. A $15 donation is requested (banfill-locke.org). Jon Bream

MUSIC

BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig with Ellis Delaney. 4 p.m. today. Facebook.

EAR COFFEE: With Natalie Fideler. 7 p.m. today. YouTube.

TED HAJNASIEWICZ: 10 a.m. Sat. Facebook.

KELLEY HUNT: 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

DHARMA: 8 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

HOOKSTREAM: Davina & the Vagabonds. 8 p.m. today; Grayson DeWolfe. 8 p.m. Sun.; the New Primitives. 8 p.m. Thu. thehookmpls.com.

FLIP PHONE: Beyoncé, Rihanna and Nicki dance party and drag show. 9 p.m. Sat.; Mama Mia digital Drag Brunch. 1 p.m. Sun.; Prince digital drag show. 8 p.m. Thu. Facebook.

MOTHER BANJO SUNDAY SINGALONG: 11 a.m. Sun. Facebook.

TOMMY BENTZ BAND: 1 p.m. Sun. Facebook.

FATHER’S DAY CONCERT: With Sarah M. Greer. 6 p.m. Sun. Facebook.

BLUES FEST LIVE: Mark Cameron Band. 7 p.m. Mon. crowdcast.io/e/blues-fest-live-5

LESLIE VINCENT: 7 p.m. Mon. Facebook and Instagram.

JEREMY MESSERSMITH: 8 p.m. Mon. Instagram.

DAKOTA DAVE HULL: 10 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

CAPRI GLEE ZOOM CHOIR: 7 p.m. Tue. thecapritheater.org.

WILLFUL DEVICES: Carei Thomas tribute. 3 p.m. Wed. Facebook.

JAZZ FEST LIVE: Jorge Pacheco. 7 p.m. Wed.; Debbie Duncan. 7 p.m. Thu. crowdcast.io/tcjazzfestival.

COMMON SOUND VIRTUAL MUSIC FESTIVAL: With Doomtree, Lisa Loeb, Ali Gray, Koo Koo Kanga Roo, Milkshake Music and more. Wed.-June 28. $11. commonsoundfestival.com.

HIP @ HOME: Twin Cities Early Music’s series of live performances recorded or streamed from performers’ homes and locations without audiences. tcearlymusic.org.

ARTS

ACME COMEDY CO: 8 p.m. today-Sat. acmecomedycompany.com.

FIRST FRINGE FRIDAYS: Livestreaming benefit with performances by local and touring artists to raise money for the Minnesota Fringe Festival. 8 p.m. today. Facebook.

COMEDYSPORTZ: 7:30 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

BRAVE NEW WORKSHOP: A digital comedy series. 8 p.m. Sat. Facebook and YouTube.

MICHAEL’S MONDAY MADNESS: Virtual happy hour with Michael Brindisi, artistic director of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, and actor Michelle Barber. 5 p.m. Mon. Facebook.

HUGE THEATER: “Show X Rerun,” previously performed shows. 8 p.m. Mon. YouTube.

THEATER THURSDAY: Previous recordings of Landmark Center’s history plays. Noon. Thu. landmarkcenter.org.

LIBRARY HAPPY HOUR: A discussion of pop culture and irrelevant topics. Hosted by Hennepin County Public Library. 5 p.m. Thu. hclib.bibliocommons.com.

GROVELAND GALLERY: “House & Universe,” works by Michael Banning. Also new work by Kristie Bretzke. Ends June 30. grovelandgallery.com.

INTERACT CENTER FOR VISUAL & PERFORMING ARTS: “We Are Not Disposable,” a virtual exhibition of works by 44 artists responding to public perceptions about disabilities. shop.interactcenter.org. Ends Aug. 1.

LIGHT GREY LAB: “Senior Show 2020,” Works by emerging graduates. lightgreyartlab.com. Ends June 30.

THE M @HOME: Online engagement from the Minnesota Museum of American Art, including short videos of the current exhibition, “A Choice of Weapons, Honor and Dignity: The Visions of Gordon Parks and Jamel Shabazz.” mmaa.org.

MSP FILM SOCIETY: “Virtual Cinema,” selected films. mspfilm.org.

OMNIFEST AT HOME: View films from the Science Museum of Minnesota’s annual film festival, including “Dinosaurs Alive,” “Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs” and “Wild Ocean.” smm.org.

OPEN EYE FIGURE THEATRE: “The Learning Fairy.” Ends June 30. openeyetheatre.org.

SCHUBERT CLUB: Virtual winners recital video from this year’s digital competition. schubert.org.

TRYLON CINEMA: Online streaming of feature films. trylon.org.

WALKER AT HOME: Online archive of dialogues, live artist talks and film retrospectives. “Faye Driscoll: Come on In” online experience. Jewelry & Accessory Makers Mart through Sun. walkerart.org.

WAM@HOME: Virtual art tours of the Weisman Art Museum’s collections, kid-friendly activities and livestream videos. wam.umn.edu.

FAMILY

ANOKA COUNTY LIBRARY: Live storytimes. 10:15 a.m. weekdays. Facebook.

CARVER COUNTY LIBRARY: The Bakken Museum War of the Currents. Live Storytime. 10:30 & 6:30 p.m. Mon., 10:30 a.m. Wed.; today-Sun.; Super storytime Dragons, Unicorns and Yetis, Oh My! 10:30 a.m. & 6:30 p.m. Tue.; Brodini comedy magic videos. Mon.-Thu.; Lego Challenge. Tue.-Thu. Facebook.

RAMSEY COUNTY LIBRARY: Virtual family storytime, 10:30 a.m. today, Mon.; baby storytime, 10:30 a.m. Wed.

COMO PARK ZOO & CONSERVATORY: “Como Live,” zookeeper and gardener talks. 1:30 p.m. today, Mon.-Thu. Also a virtual tour of the spring flower show. comozooconservatory.org.

MIDSOMMAR: Music, family activities, recipes, “Nordic Know-How” sessions and more. Noon-5 p.m. Sat. asimn.org.

SASSY LASSY TRIVIA: 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

ST. PAUL PUBLIC LIBRARY: Storytime. 10:30 a.m. Tue.-Thu. Facebook.

HENNEPIN COUNTY LIBRARY: Family storytime. 3:30 p.m. Tue.; Baby storytime. 3:30 p.m. Thu. Facebook.

WASHINGTON COUNTY LIBRARY: Storytime and early literacy programs. 10:30 a.m. weekdays. Facebook.

VIRTUAL TRAIN DAYS: A six-part video miniseries highlighting memories of St. Paul’s Union Depot, including interviews with railroad experts and train history. Also activities for download. uniondepot.org/traindays.

BOOKS

VIRTUAL FOLD-ALONG: The Minnesota Center for Book Arts leads a class. 11 a.m. today. Facebook.

SUE LEAF: “Minnesota Geologist: The Life of Newton Horace Winchell.” 4 p.m. Tue. bellmuseum.umn.edu; 7 p.m. Thu. zenithbookstore.com.

ALKA JOSHI: “The Henna Artist.” 6:30 p.m. subtextbooks.com.

KAO KALIA YANG AND JOHN COY: “The Shared Room” and “If We Were Gone.” 2 p.m. Thu. loft.org.