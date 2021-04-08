Yam Haus

Friday: Poised to hit the road nationally and take over the Palace Theatre locally before the pandemic hit, the feel-good pop-rockers from Hudson, Wis., have been steadily recording and staying positive even while stalled over the past year. They're dropping a new, R&B-tinged single this week, "Novocaine," and will return to the First Avenue stage for a livestream performance that should mark the beginning of the end of their hibernation. (8 p.m. Fri. $15, nonchor­us.com or yamhaus.com.)

Chris Riemenschneider

'Forever Everly'

Friday-Saturday: Even though the Everly Brothers didn't always get along, they harmonized gorgeously on stage. Don and Phil Everly's timeless music influenced the Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel and many others. So if you're going to salute the Everlys, you need well-practiced harmonizers. That's why the "Forever Everly" tribute show features brothers Paul and Tim Frantzich as well as the married couple Aimee and Boyd Lee, along with Mary Jane Alm, who has been singing with the Lees for years. (8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 W. 78th St. $40, dinner at 6 p.m. for $58; chanhassendt.com.)

Jon Bream

The Danger Committee

Ends April 25: Flying axes, juggling flames and spinning knives will have you at the edge of your socially distant seat when the Danger Committee returns for a 25% capacity show. This trio of juggling aficionados known as Reynaldo, Bald Guy and Other One are darlings of the Renaissance Festival as well as veterans of "America's Got Talent." Their goofy antics combined with some eye-popping good juggling offer a fun respite from the dangers of our world through their dangerous escapades of daring skill. (7 p.m. Thu.-Fri., 2 & 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Ends April 25. The Lab Theater, 700 N. 1st St., Mpls. $30, thelabtheat­er.org.)

Sheila Regan

Mary Jane Alm and Aimee Lee will celebrate the Everly Brothers at the Chan.

'Chinese-ish'

Ends May 9: Artist Anika Schneider reflects on her mixed-race, female identity through narratives that encompass life, memory and family photos. Her works incorporate Chinese bird and flower paintings, imagery that is familiar and distant, relics of her family's past. To connect with her ancestors' culture, she translates this imagery through painting, monoprint, etchings and ceramics. Mia curator Pujan Gandhi selected Schneider for this show. (1-6 p.m. Thu.-Fri., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Av. S., Mpls.; soovac.org.)

Alicia Eler