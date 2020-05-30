For almost 40 years with the Second Northwestern Bank of Minneapolis on University Avenue, Virginia Mae “Ginny” Anderson was the smiling face at the teller’s window.

“She was born in Minneapolis,” said her sister, Marilyn Ash of White Bear Township, “but we moved a lot because of my dad’s work. She attended five different high schools, but came out an honor student.”

Anderson, of Golden Valley, died May 13 of COVID-19. She was 91.

She attended the University of Minnesota and was considering a career in elementary education, but it seems there was something about banking.

“After she graduated from high school in Cannon Falls,” Marilyn said, “she worked for a bank there, and then my dad’s work took him to Crookston, and she was in a bank there.”

But Anderson was much more than numbers and ledgers.

“She had a very strong Christian faith and she was a good example for that,” her sister said, both in word and deed.

After her banking career concluded, Ginny worked for the Billy Graham Association in the editorial library. She also was a member of First Covenant Church of Minneapolis.

“She loved to travel, and she really loved to read. And she was a pretty good piano player!” Marilyn said. “Classical piano, show tunes, hymns, things people liked to sing. As I remember growing up, there was always music in the house. Because of Ginny.”

In addition to her sister, survivors include two nieces, two great-nephews and two great-nieces.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.