Virginia has cut the ribbon on a 1,800-foot floating bridge that crosses Silver Lake and connects to a walking path, making it more accessible, according to the city.
Virginia adds floating bridge to Silver Lake, also known for largest floating loon
The city held a ribbon-cutting last month.
It’s part of a project around one of the two lakes at the center of the city. Work began in 2023, clearing out old pavement and debris and widening Silver Lake Trail. Work on the dock started last summer.
The Silver Lake project was funded in part by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund. Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation provided more than $440,000 in regional trail grants. Silver Lake is both a fishing spot and the site of the world’s largest floating loon, a decades-old fiberglass waterfowl sculpture anchored in the water during the summer months. It has also been spotted at the Minnesota State Fair.
The city plans to add final flourishes to the pier. The ribbon-cutting took place in late November.
