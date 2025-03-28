Violent carjacking spree nets prison term for Twin Cities man

A man who went on a violent robbery and carjacking spree in the Twin Cities has received a prison term of nearly six years.
Ricardo Rydell Walker Jr., of St. Paul, was sentenced in U.S. District Court this week after pleading guilty to unlawful gun possession and aiding and abetting carjacking in connection with stealing an SUV while pistol-whipping the driver on June 28, 2022.
Walker also admitted to aiding and abetting three other carjackings that took place from 2021 to mid-2022.
Before Walker was sentenced to roughly 5¾ years, defense attorney Matthew Deates said in a court filing that his client should receive a term of slightly more than four years.
“Ricardo Walker is a positive, warm, and caring 22-year-old man with so much potential,” Deates wrote. “Yet, he is also a product of his environment — an environment where his father was sent to prison for murder when he turned 6, which led to his mother and grandmother descending into alcoholism, and Mr. Walker having a front-row seat to the chronic beatings his mother endured from the men she brought around."
In a counter-filing, prosecutors said, “The type of brazen violence that Walker inflicted on unsuspecting victims must be firmly addressed. Walker’s conduct includes pistol-whipping, ripping purses off of shoulders, threatening to kill victims, pushing victims to the ground, and attempts to use victims’ credit cards.
“One victim … was hit while already on the ground. One had a gun pressed to his cheek. Another was chased out of his car before tripping and falling. When Walker was pursued, he fled police on multiple occasions.”
According to court records: