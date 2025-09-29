Things To Do

Vintage carnival and 8 other free things to do this week

A very Scandinavian festival, pumpkin expo and theatrical walking performance are on the roster, too.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 29, 2025 at 4:00PM
Guests can play old-fashioned games such as bobbing for apples at Minneapolis Cider Company's Orchard Bash Saturday.

1. Orchard Bash

The autumnal celebration returns with a vintage carnival theme. Enjoy nostalgic games and live music, and sip on a variety of ciders. (4-9 p.m. Sat. Minneapolis Cider Co., 701 SE. 9th St., Mpls. minneapoliscider.com)

2. Uffda Fest

This totally Minnesota festival is named after the popular Scandinavian expression to express a variety of emotions. It will feature contests ranging from best hot dish and most impressive scarecrow to popcorn-eating and pumpkin-carving ones. The fest also includes liquor tasting, a citywide garage sale, a barn dance, soda pop seek-and-find and a Hula-Hoop station. (3 p.m. Thu.; 8 a.m. Fri.-Sat.; 8:30 a.m. Sun. Various locations throughout Spring Grove, Minn. springgroveareachamber.com)

3. Giant Pumpkin Expo

The self-proclaimed Halloween Capital of the World hosts a pumpkin-carving contest, scarecrow contest and a pumpkin weigh-off contest that is split in three categories. (11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. Anoka City Hall, 2015 1st Av. N., Anoka. anokahalloween.com)

4. ‘In Good Company’

A one-of-a-kind theatrical walking performance will transform the streets of St. Paul to become the stage and invite participants to reflect on what it feels to be seen and heard. A free meal follows the performance. (3-7 p.m. Sat. Free, RSVP required. Germanic-American Institute, 301 Summit Av., St. Paul. gaimn.org)

5. Let’s Pawty

Indulge your pet with some Halloween fun that includes a kissing booth, pet vendors and a costume contest for a chance to win prizes. (2-5 p.m. Sat. Rich Valley Athletic Complex, 1841 105th St. E., Inver Grove Heights. ighmn.gov)

6. Fall Fest

Sweater weather brings autumn fun with pumpkin-themed activities, food trucks, music and an indoor market. (11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. Abrahamson Nurseries, 20021 St. Croix Trail N., Scandia. abrahamsonnurseries.com)

7. Stages Theatre Company

In partnership with Washburn Center for Children, Stages Theatre presents a reading of “Enough! Plays to End Gun Violence.“ (6:30 p.m. Mon. Free, advance reservations required. Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins. stagestheatre.org)

8. Mini Makers Market

Local artisans display and sell handmade items including home decor, clothing, accessories and cocktail mixers. (11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. King Coil Spirits, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul. kingcoilspirits.com)

9. 7Below Comedy Open Mic

The mic, hosted by Rachel Kennedy, features a new lineup of local comics. Food and drink specials are also on the menu. (8 p.m. Wednesdays. Zamboni’s on 7th, 174 7th St. W., St. Paul. zambonison7th.com)

Have a free event? Email events@startribune.com three weeks in advance of publication for consideration.

