Vintage carnival and 8 other free things to do this week

This totally Minnesota festival is named after the popular Scandinavian expression to express a variety of emotions. It will feature contests ranging from best hot dish and most impressive scarecrow to popcorn-eating and pumpkin-carving ones. The fest also includes liquor tasting, a citywide garage sale, a barn dance, soda pop seek-and-find and a Hula-Hoop station. (3 p.m. Thu.; 8 a.m. Fri.-Sat.; 8:30 a.m. Sun. Various locations throughout Spring Grove, Minn. springgroveareachamber.com)