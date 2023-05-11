Last year, the Vikings ended the regular season with cold-weather games in Green Bay and Chicago. They'll be much less likely to face their NFC North rivals in freezing conditions this year.

The Vikings will play in Chicago in Week 6, according to a source with knowledge of their 2023 schedule. According to Green Bay reporters who obtained copies of the Packers' entire schedule, the Vikings travel to Lambeau Field for a noon game on Oct. 29.

After playing at Lambeau on the first day of 2023, the Vikings will reportedly face the Packers on the final day of the season, in a Sunday night game on New Year's Eve. But that game will be at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Packers' schedule reportedly has them finishing the season against the Bears. Given the fact the NFL almost always schedules division games to end the regular season, the Vikings would likely face the Lions in Week 18.

The Vikings' entire 2023 schedule will be released at 7 p.m. on Thursday night.