Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included the local teams playing down to the competition.
Podcast: Patrick Reusse on ugly Minnesota losses (and one ugly win)
The Vikings squeezed out a win over the woeful Jaguars despite three Sam Darnold interceptions. The Gophers football team had its four-game winning streak halted at Rutgers. The Wolves continued to look sluggish in a last-second loss to the Heat. And the Wild lost in overtime to Chicago.
