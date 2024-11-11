Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on ugly Minnesota losses (and one ugly win)

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included the local teams playing down to the competition.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 11, 2024 at 2:22PM
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) intercepted a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Minnesota Vikings at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville Florida. . (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Vikings squeezed out a win over the woeful Jaguars despite three Sam Darnold interceptions. The Gophers football team had its four-game winning streak halted at Rutgers. The Wolves continued to look sluggish in a last-second loss to the Heat. And the Wild lost in overtime to Chicago.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

card image

