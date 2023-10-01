Kirk Cousins
Vikings-Chargers: Things to know before and during the game

September 30
Tap on the headline above before kickoff and during play to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and more about the game.
Adam Thielen is still scoring touchdowns this season, but not for the Vikings. He’ll face them on Sunday as a member of the Carolina Panthers.

Red-zone woes: Playing Thielen may highlight Vikings' problem

September 30
The Vikings' effort to improve their red-zone production comes as they face Thielen, their former wide receiver who did so much of his best work for them near the goal line.
Edge rusher Brian Burns, left, is the latest challenge for the beleaguered offensive line of the Vikings, who will be facing receiver Adam Thielen, ri

Will they be the '0-4 Vikings?' Ben Goessling's preview and prediction

September 30
In one of two Week 4 NFL games between winless teams, the Vikings face No. 1 draft pick Bryce Young, hoping to force him into mistakes while avoiding their own. Will that be a winning formula?
Marcus Davenport has a lot more practice time than playing time for the Vikings so far. He’s played just four snaps.

Souhan: Vikings' offseason decisions were logical then, rough now

September 29
Longtime Vikings receiver Adam Thielen will be on the opponent's sideline Sunday, a reminder that moving on from former stars is often easier than making improvements.
Vikings safety Lewis Cine has seen a lot less playing time than other players drafted around him in the 2022 first round.

First round of Vikings' 2022 draft looks worse by the week in 2023

September 29
The Vikings traded from the 12th to the 32nd pick in the first round and took safety Lewis Cine. He's been seldom seen on the field while most players taken between the 13th pick and Cine have started every game this season.
Vikings offensive lineman Dalton Risner practiced at right guard and left guard this week.

Cine out, Risner available for Vikings game at Carolina

September 29
Elsewhere on the injury report: Center Garrett Bradbury and edge rusher Marcus Davenport were listed as questionable for Sunday afternoon's game.
Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans was a victim of a big play Sunday against the Chargers, but he wasn’t alone.

Vikings mailbag: Is there enough talent at corner, D-line?

September 29
You had questions and Andrew Krammer had answers about the winless Vikings' situations at cornerback and along the defensive line.
Vikings
September 28
The Vikings defense has made few game-changing plays through three season-opening losses, and coordinator Brian Flores is urging his players to win mo

Vikings defense seeks to change lack of game-changing plays

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores said he believes the team has the personnel to win more one-on-one battles, but the unit needs to perform with more consistency.
Vikings
September 27
Former Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is coming off a big game in a 37-27 loss Sunday to the Seahawks in which he caught 11 passes for 145 yards a

How does Thielen feel about facing Vikings? 'Honestly a little weird'

Former Vikings star Adam Thielen, who is coming off a monster game for the Carolina Panthers, will play against Minnesota for the first time Sunday.
Vikings
September 29
Podcast: Vikings' red-zone offense? Marcus Davenport signing? D-line decisions?

Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your questions about the Vikings' high-powered offense stalling in the red zone, the signing of Marcus Davenport, lack of D-line draft investment and more.
Vikings
September 27
Vikings linebacker Troy Dye was fined $6,554 for an infraction that was not penalized during the Sept. 14 game against the Eagles in Philadelphia.

New NFL rule reveals size of gameday fines. Vikings star sees bias.

As part of a new accountability initiative, the NFL has begun announcing every gameday infraction. One veteran Vikings player, Harrison Smith, sees a double standard between offense and defense.
Randball
September 28
Adrian Peterson was a symbol of ball security woes, at times, during his Vikings career.

Can Vikings secure the football before they fumble away their season?

The Vikings are putting the ball on the ground, and losing it, at an alarming rate this season. It's a big problem that tends to compound itself until it's fixed.
Vikings
September 29
Will Jordan Love, left, or Jared Goff emerge from Thursday night’s game with the lead in the NFC North?

Week 4 NFL picks: The biggest NFC North game didn't involve Vikings

The race for the bottom is front and center in Week 4 with two games featuring winless teams, while the new leaders of the NFC North faced off on Thursday night.
Vikings
September 29
Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has heard online chatter about the 0-3 Vikings: “We’re focused still on this season. We have a lot more games to

Jefferson 'tired' of trade talk. But Vikings face daunting playoff stat

Yes, Justin Jefferson has heard the online chatter about how the Vikings should look to the future after their winless start. He offered a response to the trade talk and chatter.
Vikings
September 7
Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.

With 86 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.