Vikings-Chargers: Things to know before and during the game
Tap on the headline above before kickoff and during play to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and more about the game.
Red-zone woes: Playing Thielen may highlight Vikings' problem
The Vikings' effort to improve their red-zone production comes as they face Thielen, their former wide receiver who did so much of his best work for them near the goal line.
Will they be the '0-4 Vikings?' Ben Goessling's preview and prediction
In one of two Week 4 NFL games between winless teams, the Vikings face No. 1 draft pick Bryce Young, hoping to force him into mistakes while avoiding their own. Will that be a winning formula?
Souhan: Vikings' offseason decisions were logical then, rough now
Longtime Vikings receiver Adam Thielen will be on the opponent's sideline Sunday, a reminder that moving on from former stars is often easier than making improvements.
First round of Vikings' 2022 draft looks worse by the week in 2023
The Vikings traded from the 12th to the 32nd pick in the first round and took safety Lewis Cine. He's been seldom seen on the field while most players taken between the 13th pick and Cine have started every game this season.
Cine out, Risner available for Vikings game at Carolina
Elsewhere on the injury report: Center Garrett Bradbury and edge rusher Marcus Davenport were listed as questionable for Sunday afternoon's game.
Vikings mailbag: Is there enough talent at corner, D-line?
You had questions and Andrew Krammer had answers about the winless Vikings' situations at cornerback and along the defensive line.
Vikings defense seeks to change lack of game-changing plays
Defensive coordinator Brian Flores said he believes the team has the personnel to win more one-on-one battles, but the unit needs to perform with more consistency.
How does Thielen feel about facing Vikings? 'Honestly a little weird'
Former Vikings star Adam Thielen, who is coming off a monster game for the Carolina Panthers, will play against Minnesota for the first time Sunday.
Podcast: Vikings' red-zone offense? Marcus Davenport signing? D-line decisions?
Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your questions about the Vikings' high-powered offense stalling in the red zone, the signing of Marcus Davenport, lack of D-line draft investment and more.
New NFL rule reveals size of gameday fines. Vikings star sees bias.
As part of a new accountability initiative, the NFL has begun announcing every gameday infraction. One veteran Vikings player, Harrison Smith, sees a double standard between offense and defense.
Can Vikings secure the football before they fumble away their season?
The Vikings are putting the ball on the ground, and losing it, at an alarming rate this season. It's a big problem that tends to compound itself until it's fixed.
Week 4 NFL picks: The biggest NFC North game didn't involve Vikings
The race for the bottom is front and center in Week 4 with two games featuring winless teams, while the new leaders of the NFC North faced off on Thursday night.
Jefferson 'tired' of trade talk. But Vikings face daunting playoff stat
Yes, Justin Jefferson has heard the online chatter about how the Vikings should look to the future after their winless start. He offered a response to the trade talk and chatter.
Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.
With 86 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.
