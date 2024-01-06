Vikings-Lions: Things to know before and during the game
Vikings-Lions prediction: Slim playoff hopes and something to prove
The Lions are bringing "controlled fury" to the regular season finale while the Vikings have fallen to the fringes of the playoff race.
In Vikings' confounding season, they had no answers in the end
The loss of quarterback Kirk Cousins, combined with youth and injuries on defense, put the Vikings in an untenable situation they never really solved.
Souhan: Built to win, devastated by injuries, this year's Vikings leave fans apathetic
"Next man up" only works if the next man up can actually do the job well.
Vikings' O'Connell isn't NFL Coach of the Year anymore. Who is?
Our NFL Insider reveals his current ranking of NFL Coach of the Year candidates. The Vikings' Kevin O'Connell was once at the top of the list. See Mark Craig's new top five.
Three times the Vikings' season was over (and two times they saved it)
It's been a wild ride for the Vikings this season, who enter Sunday's finale with a 7-9 record and a slim chance to make the playoffs.
Vikings secondary depleted again for season finale against the Lions
The Vikings will be far from full strength for Sunday's game in Detroit, with cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr. and Mekhi Blackmon and right tackle Brian O'Neill out with injuries.
Scoggins: Why re-signing Cousins would put extra heat on Vikings boss
The logical choice is to bring back quarterback Kirk Cousins. General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the rest of the Vikings front office would need to ace their next NFL draft if that happens, because this roster has plenty of holes.
For Mullens, Vikings quarterback job has required patience this season
Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens will make his 20th NFL start Sunday against the Lions. Playing a clean game without turnovers is the goal.
Mullens will be Vikings starting QB for finale vs. Lions
Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens will make his third start, his second against Detroit after throwing for 411 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions in a Dec. 24 loss.
Vikings
Jefferson calls this Vikings season 'most difficult' of his career
Since Justin Jefferson left LSU as a national champion and entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick, he's won 30 games and lost 30.
Mark Craig's Week 18 NFL picks: Can Vikings get nudge into playoffs?
It's entirely possible for the Vikings to get all the help they need to make the playoffs. But will they help themselves vs. the Lions?
Vikings' Hunter, DePaola named to NFC Pro Bowl team
Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter was named a Pro Bowl starter for the first time while long snapper Andrew DePaola added to his accolades.
The Vikings' QB conundrum, and the false choice of Kirk Cousins
Cousins has shown his value in both his play and his absence in 2023. But assuming he's the right choice for 2024 is wrong.
Vikings big question: What are they playing for in finale vs. the Lions?
Yes, the Vikings still have an outside chance at a playoff spot. But this weekend's results could also lead to a top-10 draft pick.
Souhan: New Year's resolutions for Minnesota sports fans and teams
The Minnesota sports programs all have some work to do. As fans, if you don't like the results on the scoreboard you can at least bask in the venues.
Podcast: Questions about Vikings defense fill the mailbag
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your questions about the recent defensive woes, coordinator Brian Flores' head coaching candidacy and more.
Podcast: Vikings' QB uncertainty extends far beyond this year's weekly carousel
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss Sunday's finale against the Lions, the Vikings' draft position, the weekly QB carousel and more in this episode.
Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.
With 86 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.
