Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu faced off just two weeks ago at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Vikings-Lions: Things to know before and during the game

3:47pm
Tap on the headline above before kickoff and during play to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and more about the game.
The Lions pressured Vikings quarterback Mullens on 36.6% of his dropbacks and sacked him four times in their game two weeks ago.

Vikings-Lions prediction: Slim playoff hopes and something to prove

January 5
The Lions are bringing "controlled fury" to the regular season finale while the Vikings have fallen to the fringes of the playoff race.
Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson after Nick Mullens threw an interception in the final minute of a loss to the Lions on Dec. 24, 2023. “We know tha

In Vikings' confounding season, they had no answers in the end

2:57pm
The loss of quarterback Kirk Cousins, combined with youth and injuries on defense, put the Vikings in an untenable situation they never really solved.
Vikings fan Kristina Wattier of Stevens Point, Wis., wasn’t too happy at the 33-10 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Souhan: Built to win, devastated by injuries, this year's Vikings leave fans apathetic

3:12pm
"Next man up" only works if the next man up can actually do the job well.
From left, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and Lions coach Dan Campbell have reached high points this season. Two of the

Vikings' O'Connell isn't NFL Coach of the Year anymore. Who is?

January 5
Our NFL Insider reveals his current ranking of NFL Coach of the Year candidates. The Vikings' Kevin O'Connell was once at the top of the list. See Mark Craig's new top five.
Joshua Dobbs mania feels both fresh and like it was a long time ago.
Three times the Vikings' season was over (and two times they saved it)

January 5
It's been a wild ride for the Vikings this season, who enter Sunday's finale with a 7-9 record and a slim chance to make the playoffs.
Vikings cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, right, played through a shoulder injury against the Packers on Sunday. He’ll stay on the sidelines this weekend a

Vikings secondary depleted again for season finale against the Lions

January 5
The Vikings will be far from full strength for Sunday's game in Detroit, with cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr. and Mekhi Blackmon and right tackle Brian O'Neill out with injuries.
January 3
The Vikings’ Kirk Cousins dilemma: The quarterback position has been a revolving door since Cousins torn his Achilles tendon. But if they re-sign hi

Scoggins: Why re-signing Cousins would put extra heat on Vikings boss

The logical choice is to bring back quarterback Kirk Cousins. General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the rest of the Vikings front office would need to ace their next NFL draft if that happens, because this roster has plenty of holes.
January 4
Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens is focusing on avoiding turnovers in his start against the Lions on Sunday. “If you make smart decisions, the plays

For Mullens, Vikings quarterback job has required patience this season

Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens will make his 20th NFL start Sunday against the Lions. Playing a clean game without turnovers is the goal.
January 3
Nick Mullens will get his third start at quarterback for the Vikings, replacing Jaren Hall after Sunday’s 33-10 loss to the Packers. Mullens has bee

Mullens will be Vikings starting QB for finale vs. Lions

Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens will make his third start, his second against Detroit after throwing for 411 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions in a Dec. 24 loss.
January 3
“This definitely is a team that’s been staying close together through the tough times,” Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson said. “We know

Jefferson calls this Vikings season 'most difficult' of his career

Since Justin Jefferson left LSU as a national champion and entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick, he's won 30 games and lost 30.
January 5
Quarterback Justin Fields and the Bears, winners of four of five, could play spoiler in the NFC playoff race.

Mark Craig's Week 18 NFL picks: Can Vikings get nudge into playoffs?

It's entirely possible for the Vikings to get all the help they need to make the playoffs. But will they help themselves vs. the Lions?
January 3
Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter is fifth in the NFL with a career-high 15 ½ sacks and is tied for the league lead in tackles for loss at 21.

Vikings' Hunter, DePaola named to NFC Pro Bowl team

Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter was named a Pro Bowl starter for the first time while long snapper Andrew DePaola added to his accolades.
Randball
January 2
Kirk Cousins watches from the sidelines in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to Green Bay.

The Vikings' QB conundrum, and the false choice of Kirk Cousins

Cousins has shown his value in both his play and his absence in 2023. But assuming he's the right choice for 2024 is wrong.
January 2
The Packers’ playoff chances are looking good after beating the Vikings 33-10 on Sunday, while Minnesota is in peril of missing the postseason headi

Vikings big question: What are they playing for in finale vs. the Lions?

Yes, the Vikings still have an outside chance at a playoff spot. But this weekend's results could also lead to a top-10 draft pick.
January 1
Wishes for 2024? Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings need to draft better, Target Center fans need to simply enjoy Mike Conley, P.J. Fleck needs to rem

Souhan: New Year's resolutions for Minnesota sports fans and teams

The Minnesota sports programs all have some work to do. As fans, if you don't like the results on the scoreboard you can at least bask in the venues.
January 5
Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores watches from the sidelines in the second quarter of an NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and

Podcast: Questions about Vikings defense fill the mailbag

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your questions about the recent defensive woes, coordinator Brian Flores' head coaching candidacy and more.
January 3
Podcast: Vikings' QB uncertainty extends far beyond this year's weekly carousel

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss Sunday's finale against the Lions, the Vikings' draft position, the weekly QB carousel and more in this episode.
September 7, 2023
Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.

With 86 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.